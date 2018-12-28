Duchess of Royal Style! See Meghan Markle's 18 Best Fashion Moments of 2018

From her power suits to her stunning wedding dresses, Meghan Markle rocked her first year as an official member of the royal family when it comes to style

More
placeholder
Stephanie Petit
December 28, 2018 05:25 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle">Meghan Markle</a>&#8216;s fashionable first year as a member of the royal family was put to the test during her royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand with Prince Harry.&nbsp;</p> <p>For the royal parents-to-be&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/royals/ravishing-in-red-pregnant-meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-arrive-in-tonga/">arrival in Tonga</a>, Meghan opted for a bold red dress &ndash; just like the color of the country&#8217;s flag! &ndash; with long sleeves as a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-zika-virus-fears-fiji/">precaution against the Zika virus</a></p>
pinterest

Meghan Markle‘s fashionable first year as a member of the royal family was put to the test during her royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand with Prince Harry. 

For the royal parents-to-be’s arrival in Tonga, Meghan opted for a bold red dress – just like the color of the country’s flag! – with long sleeves as a precaution against the Zika virus

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
<p>The Duchess of Sussex&#8217;s <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-wears-navy-invictus-games-ceremony/">go-to color of the year was navy</a>. She chose the color for&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-eugenie/">Princess Eugenie</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/jack-brooksbank/">Jack Brooksbank</a>&#8216;s&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-eugenie-royal-wedding-meghan-markle-prince-harry-arrive/">royal wedding</a>, the <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-wears-navy-invictus-games-ceremony/">Invictus Games opening ceremony</a>, the <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-doria-ragland-arrive-hotel-royal-wedding/">night before her wedding</a> and several other occasions.&nbsp;</p> <p>However, it was this look &ndash; <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-switches-from-beach-chic-to-elegant-navy-dress/"> a navy (and periwinkle!) dress</a>&nbsp;by British Designer&nbsp;Roksanda Ilinčić &ndash; from a visit to the Macarthur Girls High School on their royal tour may have taken the cake!</p>
pinterest

The Duchess of Sussex’s go-to color of the year was navy. She chose the color for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding, the Invictus Games opening ceremony, the night before her wedding and several other occasions. 

However, it was this look – a navy (and periwinkle!) dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić – from a visit to the Macarthur Girls High School on their royal tour may have taken the cake!

<p>Moving to the U.K. means dealing with frigid weather, but Meghan&#8217;s closet is stocked with chic coats to stay warm and look stylish. Before her wedding, Meghan attended the <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-harry-meghan-markle-anzac-day-memorial-service/">Anzac Dawn Service</a> in a grey coat&nbsp;paired with a high-necked black&nbsp;long-sleeved dress and a wide-brimmed&nbsp;black hat.</p>
pinterest

Moving to the U.K. means dealing with frigid weather, but Meghan’s closet is stocked with chic coats to stay warm and look stylish. Before her wedding, Meghan attended the Anzac Dawn Service in a grey coat paired with a high-necked black long-sleeved dress and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan gave off <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-just-channeled-audrey-hepburn-in-her-best-little-black-dress-yet/">major Audrey Hepburn vibes</a> in a dark navy bespoke Dior dress for the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations in July.</p>
pinterest

Meghan gave off major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a dark navy bespoke Dior dress for the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations in July.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
<p>Gorgeous in green!</p> <p>The royal wore an appropriate color for her <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-day-two-ireland/">visit to Dublin</a> with Prince Harry in July.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Gorgeous in green!

The royal wore an appropriate color for her visit to Dublin with Prince Harry in July. 

Press Association via AP Images
<p>Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-surprise-appearance-british-fashion-awards/">surprised the audience at the British Fashion Awards</a> to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a black one-shoulder gown by Givenchy by the designer.</p>
pinterest

Meghan surprised the audience at the British Fashion Awards to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a black one-shoulder gown by Givenchy by the designer.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty
<p>The Duchess of Sussex has mastered the art of the fascinator!</p> <p>She was a vision for the couple&#8217;s arrival in Fiji in a <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-arrive-fiji-royal-tour/">white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann</a> and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a&nbsp;<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=640303.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=23605&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.shopbop.com%252Fanna-straw-clutch-kayu%252Fvp%252Fv%253D1%252F1560096446.htm&amp;u1=PEO%2CMeghanMarkleandPrinceHarryHaveaGlamorousArrivaltoFiji%E2%80%94CompletewithaRedCarpet%21%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CPos%2C6652084%2C201810%2CI">black Kaya Anna clutch</a>&nbsp;and wore black heels.</p>
pinterest

The Duchess of Sussex has mastered the art of the fascinator!

She was a vision for the couple’s arrival in Fiji in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a black Kaya Anna clutch and wore black heels.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan dressed the part for <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-queen-elizabeth-solo-outing-cheshire/">her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth</a> in June. For the trip to Cheshire (via the royal train), she wore a light beige pencil dress with a cape top by Givenchy (<a href="https://people.com/royals/royal-wedding-meghan-markle-givenchy-dress-explainer/">her wedding dress designer!</a>).</p>
pinterest

Meghan dressed the part for her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth in June. For the trip to Cheshire (via the royal train), she wore a light beige pencil dress with a cape top by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).

Press Association via AP Images
<p>Meghan is a <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-wears-same-martin-grant-trench-coat-melbourne/">big fan of trench coats</a>, and she has even mastered bringing the cold weather style to summer. In July, she stepped out with Harry <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-canadian-designer-trench-dress/">wearing a light pink trench dress from&nbsp;up-and-coming Canadian label NONIE</a>.</p> <p>The duchess purchased the outfit while living in Toronto, just before she&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prepares-move-prince-harry-kensington-palace/">moved to London</a>&nbsp;in the fall of 2017.</p>
pinterest

Meghan is a big fan of trench coats, and she has even mastered bringing the cold weather style to summer. In July, she stepped out with Harry wearing a light pink trench dress from up-and-coming Canadian label NONIE.

The duchess purchased the outfit while living in Toronto, just before she moved to London in the fall of 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
<p>For their visit to Fiji, Meghan and Harry <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-prince-harry-island-wear-fiji/">embraced island wear</a>!&nbsp;Meghan glowed in a new pink printed ruffle dress by <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=559280.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=9894&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modaoperandi.com%2Ffigue-pf18%2Ffrederica-printed-ruffle-dress%3Fmid%3D37385%2526amp%3Butm_medium%3DLinkshare%2526amp%3Butm_source%3DTime%2BInc%2BBrands%2526amp%3Butm_content%3D93xLBvPhAeE%2526amp%3BsiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-03r6nEP9LO_BTSeKarRK2A&#038;u1=PEO%2CDuchessofRoyalStyle%21SeeMeghanMarkle%27s18BestFashionMomentsof2018%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6753847%2C201812%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.modaoperandi.com/figue-pf18/frederica-printed-ruffle-dress?mid=37385&#038;utm_medium=Linkshare&#038;utm_source=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;utm_content=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-03r6nEP9LO_BTSeKarRK2A" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.modaoperandi.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Figue" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.modaoperandi.com/figue-pf18/frederica-printed-ruffle-dress?mid=37385&#038;utm_medium=Linkshare&#038;utm_source=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;utm_content=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-03r6nEP9LO_BTSeKarRK2A" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Figue</a>. The $1,495 dress features a wrap silhouette, long sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffle hem with pom pom and seashell details. She paired the ensemble with her <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=627006.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2911&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.net-a-porter.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fproduct%2F822908%3F&#038;RD_PARM2=cm_mmc%3DLinkshareUS-_-QFGLnEolOWg-_-Custom-_-LinkBuilder%2526amp%3Bamp%2526amp%3BsiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-6QJZ8QoxFVjiFRs32QRwQw%2526amp%3BTime%2BInc%2BBrands%3DTime%2BInc%2BBrands%2526amp%3Bdclid%3DCjkKEQiAr93gBRDtq9jC39LyjJsBEiQA5Tf1sQ-arE1t7ECyhvcPH-EbiFLF8tb0V6ftJLkCDFkiTu_w_wcB&#038;u1=PEO%2CDuchessofRoyalStyle%21SeeMeghanMarkle%27s18BestFashionMomentsof2018%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6753847%2C201812%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/822908?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS-_-QFGLnEolOWg-_-Custom-_-LinkBuilder&#038;amp&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-6QJZ8QoxFVjiFRs32QRwQw&#038;Time+Inc+Brands=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;dclid=CjkKEQiAr93gBRDtq9jC39LyjJsBEiQA5Tf1sQ-arE1t7ECyhvcPH-EbiFLF8tb0V6ftJLkCDFkiTu_w_wcB" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.net-a-porter.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Castañer espadrilles" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/822908?cm_mmc=LinkshareUS-_-QFGLnEolOWg-_-Custom-_-LinkBuilder&#038;amp&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-6QJZ8QoxFVjiFRs32QRwQw&#038;Time+Inc+Brands=Time+Inc+Brands&#038;dclid=CjkKEQiAr93gBRDtq9jC39LyjJsBEiQA5Tf1sQ-arE1t7ECyhvcPH-EbiFLF8tb0V6ftJLkCDFkiTu_w_wcB" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Castañer espadrilles</a>&nbsp;and wore her hair in a relaxed updo with flowers in it (courtesy of her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-royal-tour-glam-squad-hairdresser/">wedding hairdresser who joined her on tour</a>!).</p>
pinterest

For their visit to Fiji, Meghan and Harry embraced island wear! Meghan glowed in a new pink printed ruffle dress by Figue. The $1,495 dress features a wrap silhouette, long sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffle hem with pom pom and seashell details. She paired the ensemble with her Castañer espadrilles and wore her hair in a relaxed updo with flowers in it (courtesy of her wedding hairdresser who joined her on tour!).

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Meghan&nbsp;and&nbsp;Prince looked&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-third-outfit-welcome-reception-dinner-tonga/">ready to walk down the aisle again in Tonga</a>.&nbsp;For a formal dinner, the newlywed showed up wearing a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-dress-designer-reveals-how-learned-royal-baby-secret/">white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia</a>. On her finger was an aquamarine ring from&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-diana/">Princess Diana</a>&#8216;s jewelry collection, which&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-princess-diana-aquamarine-ring-wedding-reception/">made its debut on Meghan</a>&nbsp;as the couple headed to their wedding&#8217;s evening reception.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Meghan and Prince looked ready to walk down the aisle again in Tonga. For a formal dinner, the newlywed showed up wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia. On her finger was an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana‘s jewelry collection, which made its debut on Meghan as the couple headed to their wedding’s evening reception. 

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Baby bump goes glam! For a <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-first-evening-gown-royal-tour-fiji-blue-caped-dress/">state dinner in Fiji</a>, Meghan glowed in the <a href="https://www.safiyaa.com/collections/dresses/products/ginkgo-cape-dress" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa</a>.</p>
pinterest

Baby bump goes glam! For a state dinner in Fiji, Meghan glowed in the light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa.

Press Association via AP Images
<p>During a&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-form-fitting-yellow-dress-brandon-maxwell/">reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth</a>&nbsp;in July, Meghan turned heads in a bright yellow <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=542878.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=3973&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%252FBrandon-Maxwell-Sleeveless-Boat-Neck-Double-Face-Crepe-Sheath-Midi-Dress%252Fprod139260273_cat430618__%252Fp.prod%253F%253F&#038;RD_PARM2=ecid%253DBGAF__&#038;u1=PEO%2CDuchessofRoyalStyle%21SeeMeghanMarkle%27s18BestFashionMomentsof2018%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6753847%2C201812%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Brandon-Maxwell-Sleeveless-Boat-Neck-Double-Face-Crepe-Sheath-Midi-Dress/prod139260273_cat430618__/p.prod??ecid=BGAF__" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bergdorfgoodman.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="Brandon Maxwell sheath dress" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bergdorfgoodman.com/Brandon-Maxwell-Sleeveless-Boat-Neck-Double-Face-Crepe-Sheath-Midi-Dress/prod139260273_cat430618__/p.prod??ecid=BGAF__" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">Brandon Maxwell sheath dress</a>&nbsp;&ndash; one of her boldest (and best!) dresses of the year.</p>
pinterest

During a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth in July, Meghan turned heads in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress – one of her boldest (and best!) dresses of the year.

Press Association/AP Images
<p>Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-denim-dress-carolina-herrera-harry-polo-match/">cheered on Harry in a charity polo match</a> in late July.&nbsp;Despite the heat&nbsp;&mdash; the thermometer reached an unusual 91 degrees&nbsp;Fahrenheit! &mdash; she pulled off her perfect laid-back California-girl style in a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera. She polished off the look with a straw clutch and sunglasses.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Meghan cheered on Harry in a charity polo match in late July. Despite the heat — the thermometer reached an unusual 91 degrees Fahrenheit! — she pulled off her perfect laid-back California-girl style in a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera. She polished off the look with a straw clutch and sunglasses. 

PA Images/INSTARimages
<p>Meghan made a fairy tale entrance in her most glamorous dress of the royal tour at theAustralian Geographic Society Awards: a <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-oscar-de-la-renta-bird-gown-every-angle/">tea-length black and white gown by Oscar de la Renta that appropriately featured bird designs</a>. Though they grouped together in the bodice, the bird outlines became more spread out and apparent near the illusion neckline and full skirt.</p>
pinterest

Meghan made a fairy tale entrance in her most glamorous dress of the royal tour at theAustralian Geographic Society Awards: a tea-length black and white gown by Oscar de la Renta that appropriately featured bird designs. Though they grouped together in the bodice, the bird outlines became more spread out and apparent near the illusion neckline and full skirt.

JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
<p>One of Meghan&#8217;s other signature looks? The power suit.</p> <p>Meghan <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-and-prince-harry-step-out-to-honor-gravely-sick-kids-at-emotional-awards/">wore a a black pantsuit by Altuzarra</a> paired with a shirt by Deitas for the WellChild&nbsp;Awards in September. She styled her hair in a low side&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-messy-bun/">messy bun</a>.</p>
pinterest

One of Meghan’s other signature looks? The power suit.

Meghan wore a a black pantsuit by Altuzarra paired with a shirt by Deitas for the WellChild Awards in September. She styled her hair in a low side messy bun.

Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Meghan stunned as she made her way to her evening wedding reception in a <a href="https://people.com/royals/royal-wedding-meghan-markle-stella-mcartney-reception-dress-details/">custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress</a> that featured a high halter neck and daring open back.</p> <p>&#8220;She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am,&#8221; McCartney told&nbsp;<em>Elle UK</em>.</p>
pinterest

Meghan stunned as she made her way to her evening wedding reception in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress that featured a high halter neck and daring open back.

“She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am,” McCartney told Elle UK.

STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images
<p>Of course, Meghan&#8217;s showstopping wedding dress topped the list for her best looks of 2018!</p> <p>Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-royal-wedding-dress-2/">stunning silk gown</a>&nbsp;featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The&nbsp;train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.</p> <p>&#8220;I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/royals/meghan-markle-royal-wedding-dress-display-personal-recording/">Meghan says in an audio recording at her dress exhibition</a>&nbsp;at Windsor Castle. &#8220;I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.&#8221;</p>
pinterest

Of course, Meghan’s showstopping wedding dress topped the list for her best looks of 2018!

Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” Meghan says in an audio recording at her dress exhibition at Windsor Castle. “I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images
1 of 19

Advertisement
1 of 18 Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle‘s fashionable first year as a member of the royal family was put to the test during her royal tour of Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand with Prince Harry. 

For the royal parents-to-be’s arrival in Tonga, Meghan opted for a bold red dress – just like the color of the country’s flag! – with long sleeves as a precaution against the Zika virus

Advertisement
2 of 18

The Duchess of Sussex’s go-to color of the year was navy. She chose the color for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank‘s royal wedding, the Invictus Games opening ceremony, the night before her wedding and several other occasions. 

However, it was this look – a navy (and periwinkle!) dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić – from a visit to the Macarthur Girls High School on their royal tour may have taken the cake!

3 of 18 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Moving to the U.K. means dealing with frigid weather, but Meghan’s closet is stocked with chic coats to stay warm and look stylish. Before her wedding, Meghan attended the Anzac Dawn Service in a grey coat paired with a high-necked black long-sleeved dress and a wide-brimmed black hat.

Advertisement
4 of 18 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Meghan gave off major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a dark navy bespoke Dior dress for the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations in July.

Advertisement
5 of 18 Press Association via AP Images

Gorgeous in green!

The royal wore an appropriate color for her visit to Dublin with Prince Harry in July. 

Advertisement
6 of 18 Joe Maher/BFC/Getty

Meghan surprised the audience at the British Fashion Awards to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. The mom-to-be showed off her growing baby bump in a black one-shoulder gown by Givenchy by the designer.

Advertisement
7 of 18 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex has mastered the art of the fascinator!

She was a vision for the couple’s arrival in Fiji in a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann and a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones. She carried a black Kaya Anna clutch and wore black heels.

Advertisement
8 of 18 Press Association via AP Images

Meghan dressed the part for her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth in June. For the trip to Cheshire (via the royal train), she wore a light beige pencil dress with a cape top by Givenchy (her wedding dress designer!).

Advertisement
9 of 18 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan is a big fan of trench coats, and she has even mastered bringing the cold weather style to summer. In July, she stepped out with Harry wearing a light pink trench dress from up-and-coming Canadian label NONIE.

The duchess purchased the outfit while living in Toronto, just before she moved to London in the fall of 2017.

Advertisement
10 of 18 Chris Jackson/Getty

For their visit to Fiji, Meghan and Harry embraced island wear! Meghan glowed in a new pink printed ruffle dress by Figue. The $1,495 dress features a wrap silhouette, long sleeves and an asymmetrical ruffle hem with pom pom and seashell details. She paired the ensemble with her Castañer espadrilles and wore her hair in a relaxed updo with flowers in it (courtesy of her wedding hairdresser who joined her on tour!).

Advertisement
11 of 18 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan and Prince looked ready to walk down the aisle again in Tonga. For a formal dinner, the newlywed showed up wearing a white cap-sleeve beaded silk satin column gown by Theia. On her finger was an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana‘s jewelry collection, which made its debut on Meghan as the couple headed to their wedding’s evening reception. 

Advertisement
12 of 18 Press Association via AP Images

Baby bump goes glam! For a state dinner in Fiji, Meghan glowed in the light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa.

Advertisement
13 of 18 Press Association/AP Images

During a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth in July, Meghan turned heads in a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell sheath dress – one of her boldest (and best!) dresses of the year.

Advertisement
14 of 18 PA Images/INSTARimages

Meghan cheered on Harry in a charity polo match in late July. Despite the heat — the thermometer reached an unusual 91 degrees Fahrenheit! — she pulled off her perfect laid-back California-girl style in a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera. She polished off the look with a straw clutch and sunglasses. 

Advertisement
15 of 18 JOEL CARRETT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meghan made a fairy tale entrance in her most glamorous dress of the royal tour at theAustralian Geographic Society Awards: a tea-length black and white gown by Oscar de la Renta that appropriately featured bird designs. Though they grouped together in the bodice, the bird outlines became more spread out and apparent near the illusion neckline and full skirt.

Advertisement
16 of 18 Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

One of Meghan’s other signature looks? The power suit.

Meghan wore a a black pantsuit by Altuzarra paired with a shirt by Deitas for the WellChild Awards in September. She styled her hair in a low side messy bun.

Advertisement
17 of 18 STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan stunned as she made her way to her evening wedding reception in a custom silk Stella McCartney evening dress that featured a high halter neck and daring open back.

“She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am,” McCartney told Elle UK.

Advertisement
18 of 18 Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Of course, Meghan’s showstopping wedding dress topped the list for her best looks of 2018!

Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.

“I wanted a female designer, that was very important, I wanted a British designer because I wanted to embrace my new home in that way,” Meghan says in an audio recording at her dress exhibition at Windsor Castle. “I wanted something that felt reflective of the world in a way.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.