Duchess of Royal Style! See Meghan Markle's 18 Best Fashion Moments of 2018

However, it was this look – a navy (and periwinkle!) dress by British Designer Roksanda Ilinčić – from a visit to the Macarthur Girls High School on their royal tour may have taken the cake!
Moving to the U.K. means dealing with frigid weather, but Meghan’s closet is stocked with chic coats to stay warm and look stylish. Before her wedding, Meghan attended the Anzac Dawn Service in a grey coat paired with a high-necked black long-sleeved dress and a wide-brimmed black hat.
Meghan gave off major Audrey Hepburn vibes in a dark navy bespoke Dior dress for the Royal Air Force centenary celebrations in July.
Gorgeous in green!
The royal wore an appropriate color for her visit to Dublin with Prince Harry in July.
Meghan cheered on Harry in a charity polo match in late July. Despite the heat — the thermometer reached an unusual 91 degrees Fahrenheit! — she pulled off her perfect laid-back California-girl style in a midi-length denim dress by Carolina Herrera. She polished off the look with a straw clutch and sunglasses.
“She wore other pieces of mine and we had a friendship. And then she asked me to do her second wedding dress. I was honored and I still am,” McCartney told Elle UK.
Of course, Meghan’s showstopping wedding dress topped the list for her best looks of 2018!
Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the stunning silk gown featured an open bateau neckline and sculpted waist. The train flowed in soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.
