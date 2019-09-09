See Meghan Markle’s Best Faces During Serena Williams' Stressful Us Open Finals Match!

Meghan Markle couldn’t contain her excitement during Saturday’s intense US Open Women’s Final.
The Duchess of Sussex traveled to New York City to support her close friend, Serena Williams, in her match against Bianca Andreescu.
The royal mom was spotted reacting to many nail-biting moments throughout the match.
Meghan cheered on Williams from the athlete’s box at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she sat in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian.
Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C. earlier this year.
At one point, Meghan appeared on the stadium’s Jumbotron with her title “HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” The royal looked up to see herself on the big screen, then gave a shy smile and a wave for the camera.
“The crowd went wild when they showed her on the screen,” a spectator tells PEOPLE. “They did it as soon as they possibly could — it was the very first break in action.”
“She was very into the match and jumped to her feet quite a few times,” the insider adds. “She stayed through the whole presentation, even after Venus left, which people were really impressed by.”
Meghan and Williams are also both new moms — the royal welcomed son Archie with husband Prince Harry on May 6, while Williams is mom to 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia.
In a recent interview, the tennis star shared that she is refraining from offering parenting advice to Meghan for now.
“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like everyone, when they have a kid, especially when you just have a baby, it is so difficult to just be,” Williams told BBC Breakfast ahead of Wimbledon. “And it’s just like, get through the first three months, four months, and then we can talk.”
Despite support from the crownd, the veteran tennis star lost 6-3, 7-5. Williams was critical of her own performance.
“I love Bianca, I think she’s a great girl, but I think this is the worst match I’ve played all tournament. And it’s hard to know that you could do better,” she told reporters after the match. “It’s inexcusable for me to play at that level.”
Williams said that having Meghan’s support and friendship “is great,” telling reporters during her post-match press conference in July: “She’s such a great friend and a great person as well. And always positive, no matter what.”
The tennis star continued, “It’s so good to have people like that, just to know,” adding that Meghan, 37, is “such a fan of the sport.”