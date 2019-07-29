Meghan Markle Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Peek at Her Work on Vogue During Her Pregnancy

Meghan Markle may have been out of the public eye in the weeks leading up to the birth of son Archie, but she still had a special project in the works behind the scenes.

It was announced Sunday that the Duchess of Sussex guest-edited the 2019 September issue of British Vogue, titled “Forces for Change,” and on Monday, Meghan shared a video of the project on the joint Instagram page she shares with Prince Harry.

The black and white clip features the 15 trailblazing women who also grace the issue’s cover, including Jameela Jamil, Laverne Cox and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Meghan is also seen in the video, standing arm in arm with British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and watching a monitor.

“A sneak peek of the #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue,” the video is captioned. “Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us.”

Also in the caption, Meghan thanks Prime Minister Ardern, who she met during her royal tour of New Zealand in the fall, “for being an amazing force for change.”

“One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarized the world is now,” Ardern says in the video. “I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share.”

Though Meghan and the publication’s editor-in-chief discussed the possibility of having the mother of one appear on the front page, Enninful revealed that it was Meghan who shot the concept down.

“From the very beginning, we talked about the cover — whether she would be on it or not,” he said in a statement.

“In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a ‘boastful’ thing to do for this particular project. She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires,” he explained of Meghan, who became the first guest editor of the September issue in the magazine’s 103-year history.

The cover features a photo of each woman, as well as a mirror to “include the reader and encourage them to use their own platforms to effect change,” according to a statement from British Vogue.

Meghan, 37, was a hands-on collaborator, from selecting the cover stars and interviews to choosing the photographer.

Enninful revealed that he and Meghan both chose famed photographer Peter Lindbergh as the artist behind the camera for the cover shoot.

“My instructions from the Duchess were clear: ‘I want to see freckles!’ ” Lindbergh told the publication when he recalled the phone conversation he had with Meghan on the morning of the New York shoot.

“Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles,” he said.