Meghan's story explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes

Did Meghan Markle Base Her Upcoming Children's Book on This Bench in Her Yard?

Meghan Markle may not have looked far for inspiration when it comes to her first children's book.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex announced that her children's book, The Bench — which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes — will be published on June 8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then on Saturday, Meghan appeared in a pre-recorded video message for Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World sitting on a bench in her backyard in Montecito, California — leading some fans to believe that very spot led to her writing the story.

Meghan and Prince Harry have appeared on the same bench for various appearances over the past year, starting with their first primetime TV appearance in September to celebrate TIME magazine's annual list of the world's most influential people.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Meghan appeared on the bench again in December, this time solo to honor frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic for CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

Meghan's book is inspired by a Father's Day poem she wrote for Prince Harry The couple are parents to son Archie, who just turned 2, and are expecting a baby girl this summer.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, has authored and will publish on June 8, 2021, her first children’s book, THE BENCH Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

During Saturday's appearance, Meghan spoke about getting equal access to the COVID vaccine for the safety of everyone around the world.

"We've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter. But it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward. As campaign chairs of Vax Live, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic," said Meghan.

"Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly five-and-a-half million women have lost work in the U.S. And 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty," she continued.