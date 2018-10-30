Meghan Markle Was Welcomed to Auckland by a Band and Choir Performing the Suits Theme Song!

Meghan Markle was treated to a blast from her acting past in New Zealand!

As the Duchess of Sussex greeted fans at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour, she was treated to a brass band and choir’s rendition of “Greenback Boogie” by Ima Robot, the theme song from Suits.

Turns out, the plan was concocted by a local radio station to grab Meghan’s attention and hopefully meet her.

“We would have a choir there singing the theme song to Suits, which made Meghan Markle famous,” The Edge radio station host Dom Harvey announced on Monday’s show, according to NewsHub.

However, Meghan didn’t appear to acknowledge the song as she shook hands with well wishers and waved to fans, according to a video shared by Eike Rapelius on Instagram.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

After seven seasons on the USA hit, the Duchess of Sussex exited her role on Suits last season with an onscreen wedding before tying the knot with Prince Harry in real life.

Katherine Heigl has since joined the cast for its eighth season after both Meghan and her co-star Patrick J. Adams left the legal drama, but the royal admitted last month that she hasn’t kept up with the series since her departure.

During an appearance at the Coach Core Awards, Meghan chatted with a pair of identical twins, Luke and Elliott Rainbird, 20, whom she had met earlier in the year at another outing.

The brothers asked Meghan whether she had seen the new season of Suits, and the L.A.-born actress said no before turning the conversation back to Coach Core.

Meghan Markle in Suits Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Meghan, who was one of the original cast members of the show since it first aired in June 2011, confirmed that she would no longer be acting just after her engagement was announced.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” she said in her first joint interview with Prince Harry in November.

“It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series,” she explained, adding, “I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.”