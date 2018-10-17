Meghan Markle Baked Banana Bread the Night Before Her Visit with an Australian Farming Family

What does a jet-lagged pregnant princess do in the middle of her first major royal tour? Bake banana bread for the locals!

Meghan Markle brought her special banana bread for a visit to a family-run farm in Dubbo, Australia.

The Woodley family, a fourth-generation farming family that has been struggling with drought for the past several years, welcomed Meghan and Prince Harry to their Mountain View Farm for a visit on Tuesday, and Meghan arrived with her homemade banana bread and a tin of Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend tea as a gift.

Meghan, who loves to cook and often shared personal recipes on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, reportedly baked the treat the night before in the kitchen of Admiralty House in Sydney after a long day of engagements.

She also recently released the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook,, which features recipes from a group of women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire in London in which more than 70 people died.

The royal, who announced her pregnancy on Monday, added a few special ingredients to her baked treat: chocolate chips and ginger.

Banana bread is also a special choice because it’s a favorite of Harry’s. In addition to the prince reportedly loving “anything with banana,” the fruit has played a cheeky role in their relationship.

Just hours after their budding romance was confirmed in late October of 2016, the former Suits actress posted a cryptic image of two cuddling bananas on her Instagram. Alongside the quirky romantic photo, she added the caption, “Sleep tight xx.”