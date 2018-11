Harry proved himself to be an amazing Instagram husband, snapping a photo of his wife during the last stop on the tour, a visit to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua. In the impressive shot, Meghan cradles her baby bump as she stands among the massive 117-year-old Redwood trees. Photo credit is given to the “Duke of Sussex” on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, making it clear who was behind the camera.