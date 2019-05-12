How Meghan Markle Is Spending Her First Mother's Day with Baby Archie

While Mother’s Day in the U.K. fell on March 22 — before Meghan Markle officially became a mom — she welcomed baby Archie just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.S.

And the Duchess of Sussex is spending her very first Mother’s Day at her new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor with her new son alongside husband Prince Harry and her mom Doria Ragland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ragland flew in from L.A. before the Easter holiday so she could help her daughter prepare for baby Archie’s arrival. Now, she’s on hand to help the new mom in her first days as a parent.

RELATED: Archie Harrison: The Special Meaning Behind Baby Sussex’s Surprising Name

“She’s super excited,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “She and Meghan are so close.”

From left: Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle and Baby Archi Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Having mom for support through any first-time parenting nerves has been a big help for Meghan.

“Harry really gets on well with her too,” another source says. “Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Meghan is relishing her new role as mom. On Wednesday, when she and Harry debuted their newborn son to the world, she said: “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty

“He has the sweetest temperament,” she added. He’s really calm.”

Harry then quipped: “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan said. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Now, Meghan and Harry are focused on settling into life as a family of three.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Their home is incredible,” a friend tells PEOPLE. “There’s so much space for them to be able to take walks with the baby and their dogs and not feel like they are being preyed upon—that was the big thing.

“Meghan’s so happy there compared to Kensington Palace. It’s like night and day. She has her garden set up, and she has where she’s going to plant her flowers—she has a green thumb, so she’s definitely going to be busy with that too.”