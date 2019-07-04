Meghan Markle Takes a Break from Maternity Leave to Watch Pal Serena Williams at Wimbledon

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her good friend, tennis star Serena Williams.

Markle was in the stands with friends Lindsay Roth and Genevieve Hillis. The presence of two of her oldest and closest friends heightened speculation the two may have been chosen to be among the godparents at baby Archie’s Christening in two days.

The Duchess of Sussex has been a fixture at the match in recent years. She attended the tournament in 2016, around the same time she was set up on a blind date with future husband Prince Harry. Last year, she attended alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton for their first joint event together.

Meghan first met Williams at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami where they immediately hit it off. Last summer, the tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who both attended the royal wedding, joined Meghan to watch Harry compete in a polo match in Ascot, England. Williams also helped throw a baby shower for her friend in N.Y.C. earlier this year.

The two friends now have motherhood in common. Williams welcomed her first child, daughter Alexis Olympia, in September 2017, and she has been giving Meghan plenty of advice from one new mom to the other.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce Official Africa Tour This Fall — with Baby Archie!

While Meghan has largely stayed out of the public eye since giving birth to her son Archie on May 6, she has stepped out on a few occasions during her maternity leave, which is expected to be three-to-five months. On June 8, Meghan attended Trooping the Colour to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday parade.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/Getty

“She’s a workhorse,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’ll be working through her maternity leave, I just know her and I know that’s going to happen!”

Meghan and Harry are now adjusting to life as new parents at home in Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage.

The new parents have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.

Image zoom Meghan Markle (center) Karwai Tang/Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Their home is so cute and warm,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.”