Meghan Markle Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Meghan Markle is honoring Queen Elizabeth.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning for the late monarch's state funeral following her death on Sept. 8.

She arrived in a car with her husband, Prince Harry, who joined King Charles III and other members of the royal family in a procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the Queen had been lying in state since Wednesday.

Meghan and Prince Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, had traveled to Europe from their California home for a series of charity events. They were set to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London when Queen Elizabeth died, and Prince Harry headed to Scotland to be with the family.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Sept. 10, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late Queen and greet well-wishers. Prince William, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought the outing "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family," a royal source tells PEOPLE.

The couple were at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on Wednesday for a service at Westminster Hall after Prince Harry joined his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

On Saturday, Prince Harry joined his seven cousins in a solemn vigil around the Queen's coffin.

The state funeral will end with the last post — the traditional bugle call of the British infantry — before a two-minute silence is observed across the U.K.

The coffin will then process to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park before leaving the capital city.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be driven to Windsor, and members of the royal family will join a procession via the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel, where Meghan and Prince Harry had their wedding in May 2018.

A committal service will be held at St. George's Chapel, with the congregation made up of past and present members of the Queen's household, Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers and members of the Queen's family.

St. George's Chapel. Getty

Queen Elizabeth will be buried in in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private ceremony. She will be buried beside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.