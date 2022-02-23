Meghan Markle's Armani Dress Worn for Oprah Interview Named Fashion Museum's Dress of the Year

The Duchess of Sussex wore the black silk Giorgio Armani dress to sit down alongside her husband Prince Harry in conversation with Oprah Winfrey last year

One of Meghan Markle's most iconic looks will be displayed in a British fashion museum.

The Fashion Museum announced Tuesday that the black silk Giorgio Armani dress that the Duchess of Sussex wore for her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside Prince Harry has been named as its Dress of the Year 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, color or motif," the museum said in a statement. "It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower's symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions."

Oprah With Meghan And Harry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS. | Credit: CBS/Youtube

The two-hour CBS special, which premiered in March 2021, drew an estimated 60 million viewers and aired in nearly 70 countries, with the Sussexes sending shockwaves through the royal family for some of the claims made about their experience in the U.K.

Now, visitors to the Bath, England museum will be able to get a close look at a version of the tea-length, silk-georgette dress with a plunging neckline, white lotus flower embroidery and matching belt when it's displayed as the final item in the ongoing "A History of Fashion in 100 Objects" exhibit.

In a release, the museum explained that it invites leading names from the fashion industry each year to tap a Dress of the Year that "encapsulates the prevailing mood of fashion, represents the past year, and captures the imagination."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex dress announced as Fashion Museum’s Dress of the Year 2021 Credit: Fashion Museum Bath

For this year's selection, editors from the bimonthly British style magazine Dazed chose the Duchess of Sussex's Armani wrap dress. At the time of the interview, she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet Diana.

"We both latched upon Meghan and Harry's now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness," Dazed editors Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton said in part.