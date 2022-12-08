Meghan Markle and Archie View Photo of 'Grandma Diana' in His Room in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry said that Meghan Markle has the same "compassion, empathy, and confidence" that Princess Diana had

Published on December 8, 2022 01:54 PM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children will grow up knowing their grandmother Princess Diana.

In a tender scene in the first episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, holds son Archie, now 3, in his nursery, as they look at a framed portrait of Harry's late mother on the wall.

"Who's that?" Meghan asks, as Archie (who was a baby when the footage was filmed) coos and touches the iconic black-and-white shot of the princess by Patrick Demarchelier.

"Hi, Grandma. That's Grandma Diana," Meghan tells her son.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary, Archie, Diana
Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty, Netflix

Prince Harry, 38, previously revealed in his AppleTV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See that he and Meghan put a photo of Diana in their son's nursery in their Montecito, California home. Princess Diana tragically died at age 36 following a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Netflix

"I got a photo of her in his nursery, and it was one of the first words that he said — apart from 'mama,' 'papa,' it was then 'grandma'. Grandma Diana," Harry said in the special, released May 2021. "It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, it makes me really sad because she should be here."

Elsewhere in the first episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex spoke about how Meghan and Diana share many of the same traits.

Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Meghan Markle and Archie. Netflix

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mom. She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her," he explained, as the camera panned between footage of Princess Diana with Prince William and him as toddlers, moving to video of Meghan hugging and kissing Archie.

Princess Diana, <a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a>
AFP via Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

"I accept that there will be people around the world who fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it," Harry continued in a sit-down interview. referencing his decision to step back as a senior working royal. "But I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family, especially after what happened to my mum. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

Volume one of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two premieres next Thursday, Dec. 15.

