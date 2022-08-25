Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Tops Spotify Charts Around the World

Meghan Markle's latest project has drawn a global audience.

Two days after it dropped, Archetypes was the number one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, released the first episode of Archetypes, titling the conversation "The Misconceptions of Ambition" with guest Serena Williams.

There, the friends discussed the double standard society sets for women who chase their dreams, and Meghan revealed that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the Sussex family's royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Though Archie, then 4 ½ months, was safely in another room with his nanny when a heater in the nursery caught on fire, Meghan said everyone was "shaken," adding that she and Prince Harry had to go from one scheduled engagement to another after learning the news.

Meghan Markle. Shutterstock

"I was like, 'Can you just tell people what happened?' And so much, I think, optically. The focus ends up being on how it looks instead of how it feels," she said on Archetypes. "And part of the humanizing and the breaking through of these labels and these archetypes and these boxes that we're put into is having some understanding on the human moments behind the scenes that people might not have any awareness of and to give each other a break. Because we did — we had to leave our baby."

She continued, "And even though we were being moved to another place afterwards, we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement."

Serena replied, "I couldn't have done that. I would have said, 'Uh-uh.' "

Meghan then said in a podcast voiceover, "These human moments behind the scenes, the ones under the surface… they're everything. Because when we don't swim in the shallow end, and instead choose to dive into the deep end, that's when we gain a more nuanced understanding of each other."

Alluding to what's to come, the Duchess of Sussex said in a promo that listeners will get to know her on a more genuine level than ever before.

Sitting on a couch in front of a microphone, Meghan said, "People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me.' "

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she added with a smile.

Meghan and Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back.

Speaking with historians and experts, Meghan will "uncover the origin of these stereotypes and have uncensored conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape narratives."

Next week's guest is Mariah Carey.