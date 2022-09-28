Meghan Markle's Podcast Announces Return Date After Pausing New Releases in Wake of Queen's Death

No new episodes of Archetypes have been released since the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 01:35 PM
A Spotify Original Archetypes with Meghan
Meghan Markle. Photo: Spotify

Meghan Markle's podcast is coming back.

After royal mourning for Queen Elizabeth officially ended for the monarch's family on Tuesday, Spotify confirmed new episodes of Archetypes would be released starting next week.

"Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, October 4," a simple statement reads below the podcast's "About" area.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, launched her podcast in late August, welcoming guests Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling to debunk stereotypes that hold women back. After the Queen died "peacefully" at age 96 on September 8, new episodes of Archetypes were held.

"New episodes of Archetypes will be paused during the official mourning period for Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II," a statement on the podcast's Spotify site later read.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">Meghan Markle</a> Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle. Spotify Podcasts/Instagram

Meghan most recently hosted Kaling, 43, for a conversation titled "The Stigma of Singleton," released September 6. The two dissected definitions of "spinster" and "old maid" and addressed the gendered pressure for women to marry.

At the close of the episode, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the next guests would be Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling, where they'd break down the trope "Dragon Lady."

"It's kind of like evil queen adjacent, femme fatale adjacent," Cho said in a clip. "But it's also so pinned to this idea that Asianness is an inherent threat, that our foreignness is somehow gonna getcha!"

Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling
Margaret Cho; Lisa Ling. Getty (2)

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry first announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio in 2020. According to a previously shared press release, Archetypes intends to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

Williams was Meghan's first guest for an episode titled "The Misconceptions of Ambition," where they spoke about the double standards society sets for women who chase their dreams. Meghan also revealed that a fire broke out in son Archie's nursery during the Sussex family's royal tour of Africa in 2019.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Two days after it dropped, Archetypes became the number one podcast in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada on Spotify's international charts.

In a promo for the show, Meghan said that listeners can look forward to getting to know her more authentically than ever.

"People should expect the real me in this, and probably the me that they've never gotten to know — certainly not in the past few years, where everything is through the lens of the media as opposed to, 'Hey, it's me,' " Meghan said in the clip, seated on a couch before a microphone.

"I'm just excited to be myself and talk and be unfiltered and...yeah, it's fun," she added.

Related Articles
Meghan Markle
New Episodes of Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Being Held Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Tops Spotify Charts Around the World
Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey
Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at Monarch's Funeral
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Princess Beatrice observe the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transferred from the gun carriage to the hearse at Wellington Arch following the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Royal Family Debuts New Website Changes After Queen Elizabeth's Mourning Period Ends
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Shares Prince Harry's Reaction to People Saying She Was 'Lucky' That He 'Chose' Her
In this picture released by Clarence House, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) take part in a two minute silence to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial on May 8, 2020 near Crathie, United Kingdom. During the event the Prince of Wales laid a wreath and the Duchess of Cornwall placed flowers at the memorial
King Charles Makes Major Change to Royal Family's Social Media Profiles as Mourning Officially Ends
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stands in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at London Service
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Attend Palace Reception: 'It's for Working Members of the Family'
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Reconciling with Royal Family Was One of Queen Elizabeth's 'Dearest Wishes'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it is transported on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to The Palace of Westminster ahead of her Lying-in-State on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Prince Harry Will Now Wear Military Uniform for Queen's Vigil on Saturday 'at the King's Request'
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands While Leaving Service Honoring Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Princess Catherine visit troops
Kate Middleton and Prince William Meet with Commonwealth Troops Deployed to U.K. for Queen's Funeral
King Charles III
King Charles at Work! See Newly Image Released of Monarch with His Official Red Box