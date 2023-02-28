Meghan Markle Stars in Instagram Reel for Latte Brand That She Previously Gifted to Oprah Winfrey

Clevr founder Hannah Mendoza shared how the instant latte brand grew after the Duchess of Sussex became their "first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate"

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on February 28, 2023
Meghan Markle. Photo: Clevr Instagram (2)

"Everything changed" for an instant latte brand after Meghan Markle's support took them to the next level.

Hannah Mendoza, the co-founder of Clevr, appeared in an Instagram reel posted on Monday to share how their small business grew into a celebrity-loved product. Turning the clock back to 2016, Mendoza recalled how they started with a handmade coffee bar where they sold their holistic-inspired drinks. During the week, they would sell and ship blends from a garage, then appear at events with their coffee bar on the weekends.

"Three years ago, everything changed," Mendoza said, as the video showed a clip of Meghan sipping a drink from a mug. "None other than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had started drinking our lattes. Not only did she love the product, but she was extremely passionate about supporting female founders, our sustainable sourcing and our food justice giveback."

She continued, "Meghan ended up becoming our first investor, adviser and biggest Clevr advocate."

Mendoza then recalled when Oprah Winfrey made a social media video in December 2020 featuring the company's products in a gift basket that the TV legend received from "my neighbor 'M,' " which she clarified was "yes that M" with a crown emoji, hinting that the Duchess of Sussex was behind the present.

Mendoza continued, "She even sent our turmeric latte to friends. And a few days later, I open my phone to see Oprah herself making our Golden SuperLatte in her own kitchen. No big deal. We lost it."

"Our small but mighty team was 100% not ready for this and ended up selling out for two months," the Clevr co-founder added.

Oprah was such a fan that Clevr earned a coveted spot on "Oprah's Favorite Things" list in 2021.

Meghan Markle. Clevr Instagram

Mendoza said the team has now sold over six million lattes, "and we owe so much of that to the power of women uplifting women."

The video featured Meghan, 41, sipping lattes with Mendoza and posing for a group photo with members of the Clevr team.

Clevr Instagram

"This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business," Meghan said of her decision to support Clevr in a previous press release. "I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company."

