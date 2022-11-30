Meghan Markle Appears at Indianapolis Event in Support of Women's Empowerment: All the Details!

The Duchess of Sussex took part in a moderation discussion at a Women's Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on November 30, 2022 10:48 AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes part in a discussion panel at the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle is continuing her work to empower women and young girls.

The Duchess of Sussex was the featured guest at Tuesday's Women's Fund of Central Indiana event at the Indianapolis Marriott Downtown. Billed as "The Power of Women: An Evening with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," the benefit supported the Women's Fund mission to invest in the lives of women and girls in the state.

Meghan participated in a moderated discussion with Rabbi Sandy Sasso, an acclaimed writer and community leader, as part of the sold-out event. Sasso is the first woman rabbi ordained by the Reconstructionist movement and previously served at Beth-El Zedeck in Indianapolis. The conversation focused on women's empowerment and the importance of supporting young girls.

Ahead of the event, the organization wrote on its website, "Women's Fund is proud to welcome Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, to Indianapolis. The Duchess is a mother, feminist and champion of human rights. She is a lifelong advocate for women and girls, a constant thread she weaves through humanitarian and business ventures."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes part in a discussion panel at the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Rabbi Sandy Sasso.

Women's Fund of Central Indiana has hosted many notable guests for their events, including Michelle Obama, Brooke Shields, Andrea Jung and Soledad O'Brien. In the fall of 2015, Women's Fund was recognized by both The White House and the Clinton Global Initiative for their leadership and innovation in disrupting the cycles of poverty for women and creating measurable, sustainable solutions that can be replicated across our country.

On an episode of her Archetypes podcast released earlier this month about activism, the Duchess of Sussex recalled a piece of advice she received "just a few days" before her May 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry from "a very, very influential and inspiring woman, who for her own privacy I won't share who it was with you."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes part in a discussion panel at the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Rabbi Sandy Sasso.

"She said to me, I know that your life is changing, but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls," Meghan said. "And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There's safety in numbers. But there's also strength in numbers."

Her fight for women started at a young age, notably when she called out a Procter & Gamble commercial that advertised its Ivory dishwashing soap solely to women. "I don't think it's right for kids to grow up thinking these things, that just mom does everything," an 11-year-old Meghan said during an interview with Nick News.

A few months ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, she used her platform to encourage people to listen to women at an event alongside brother-in-law Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

"I hear a lot of people speaking about girls' empowerment and women's empowerment — you will hear people saying they are helping women find their voices," she said at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in 2018. "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find their voices, they need to be empowered to use it and people need to be urged to listen."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>
Meghan Markle. Chris Jackson/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Supporting women was a key cause in Meghan's charity work after becoming a member of the British royal family. She became a patron of Smart Works, an organization that helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to succeed at job interviews and return to work.

Since founding the global nonprofit Archewell alongside Harry, the Duchess of Sussex has continued to advocate for women, from wearing a T-shirt with the words "Women, Life, Freedom" written in Farsi to call attention to the ongoing protests in Iran at the Women@Spotify event in October to a teenage girl with a virtual mentoring session in March 2021.

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC
Meghan Markle Shares the Advice She Received Before Her Royal Wedding from a 'Very Influential' Woman
Amanda Gorman Poses with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amanda Gorman Poses with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Appearing on 'Archetypes' Podcast
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SHare New Photo for Remembrance Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Poignant Photo to Mark Remembrance Day and Veterans Day
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Shows Support for Women of Iran With 'Women, Life, Freedom' T-Shirt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Unveiling of the Labalaba Statue Meghan, Duchess of Sussex looking straight to camera on October 25, 2018 in Nadi, Fiji. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Why Meghan Markle Plans to 'Rethink My Parenting Style' So Archie and Lili Are 'Self-Sufficient'
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Meghan Markle Recalls Studying for British Citizenship Test — and Quizzing Prince Harry!
Meghan Markle and Price Harry at One Young World Roundtable
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Giving Movement Supporting Women Inspired by Her Podcast
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
Meghan Markle, Lilibet
Meghan Markle Shares Her Hopes for 'My Lili' in Latest Podcast Episode
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit
I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious Serena Williams; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle's Friends Celebrate 'Archetypes' Podcast Debut: 'So Proud of You'
The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. 19 Sep 2022 Pictured: The Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK, on the 19th September 2022. Photo credit: James Whatling / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
Meghan Markle Wears Earrings Gifted to Her by Queen Elizabeth at Monarch's Funeral