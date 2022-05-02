Meghan Markle's Animated Series Pearl Dropped by Netflix amid Streaming Service's Cutbacks

Announced in July, Pearl was described as following a girl's "heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history"

Netflix has canceled development on Meghan Markle's animated series Pearl.

The decision is part of strategic decisions Netflix is currently making around animated series. The Duchess of Sussex's family-focused show is one of several projects that were dropped by the streaming giant.

According to Netflix, Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions remains a valued partner and a number of their projects will continue, including a documentary series about the recent Invictus Games called Heart of Invictus.

Netflix also decided not to move forward with the two animated children's series Dino Daycare and Boons and Curses.

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, announced a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, with their production company set to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Meghan and Harry said in a statement at the time. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

In July, Archewell Productions announced that it was developing an animated series for Netflix. Created by Meghan, Pearl (working title) was supposed to be a family series that centers on a 12-year-old girl's "heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history," Netflix shared in a new press release.

Meghan was set to serve as executive producer alongside David Furnish (Elton John's husband), Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

The couple's other project, Heart of Invictus, follows athletes as they prepared for the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Netherlands, which took place last month.

"Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Prince Harry said in a statement. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

An Archewell Audio spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE in March that the Duchess of Sussex's first Spotify podcast series is set to launch this summer.