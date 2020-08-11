Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Soulful First Dance Song Revealed

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Sixties soul music provided the soundtrack for much of Meghan and Harry’s big day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving for their wedding reception in 2018.

For their first dance as husband and wife, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a soul classic with a fitting title.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The soulful R&B song, which was written by Bobby Womack and recorded by Pickett, begins, “Im in love, yes I am.”

“My friends all wonder what's come over me. I’m as happy as a man can be. I’m in love,” the romantic lyrics continue.

The song set the tone for the night as guests danced the night away to tunes such as The Temptations’ “My Girl” and a selection of Stevie Wonder favorites.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sixties soul music provided the soundtrack for much of Meghan and Harry’s big day. As the bride-to-be got ready that morning, she streamed “chill” ‘50s and ‘60s music via Spotify, her wedding makeup artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin previously told PEOPLE.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir went on to perform the R&B classic "Stand By Me” during the couple’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.

Later, at the private reception, actor Idris Elba took over the DJ booth and started spinning electronic music (Harry's favorite), a guest told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their way to their evening reception Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty

Finding Freedom, out now, explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey, starting from the early days of their fast-moving romance and culminating in their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!