Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Soulful First Dance Song Revealed
Sixties soul music provided the soundtrack for much of Meghan and Harry’s big day
For their first dance as husband and wife, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a soul classic with a fitting title.
The newlyweds danced to Wilson Pickett’s 1968 hit, “I’m in Love” at their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House near Windsor Castle on May 18, 2018, according to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.
The soulful R&B song, which was written by Bobby Womack and recorded by Pickett, begins, “Im in love, yes I am.”
“My friends all wonder what's come over me. I’m as happy as a man can be. I’m in love,” the romantic lyrics continue.
The song set the tone for the night as guests danced the night away to tunes such as The Temptations’ “My Girl” and a selection of Stevie Wonder favorites.
Sixties soul music provided the soundtrack for much of Meghan and Harry’s big day. As the bride-to-be got ready that morning, she streamed “chill” ‘50s and ‘60s music via Spotify, her wedding makeup artist and longtime friend Daniel Martin previously told PEOPLE.
Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir went on to perform the R&B classic "Stand By Me” during the couple’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel.
Later, at the private reception, actor Idris Elba took over the DJ booth and started spinning electronic music (Harry's favorite), a guest told PEOPLE.
Finding Freedom, out now, explores the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's journey, starting from the early days of their fast-moving romance and culminating in their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and move to Los Angeles with their 14-month-old son Archie.
A spokesperson for Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, previously said in a statement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."