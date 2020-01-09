Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Song Choice on Instagram May Have Hinted at Bombshell News

The world was shocked when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their recent announcement to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” but was there a musical clue in their recent Instagram post?

On Tuesday, the royal couple visited Canada House in London to “thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada.” Shortly after their visit, they posted a video montage of the event on their official Instagram page.

While the couple’s intention to step back from royal duties had not yet been announced, the music accompanying the post was Raphael Lake’s “Follow Me.” Lyrics to the song, which seem to foreshadow the couple’s announcement, include: “There’s no distance in between/Darling you and me/Make this thing complete/We go drifting out to sea/Making memories.” And then: “I’ll always hold on/Hopin’ you’ll miss me when I’m gone/So won’t you follow me/Follow me.” The final clip shows them leaving the event with goodbyes from the staff and paparazzi flashes as they walk back outside.

On Wednesday the couple announced their decision to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family” sending shockwaves through the royal family, who were not consulted about the decision to announce the news. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth summoned Prince Charles and Prince William to unite and “work at pace” to find a solution to the couple’s desires to step back.

While the couple have said that they are going to split their time between the U.K and North America, the couple have recently enjoyed a six-week break in Canada, where Meghan lived for many years. “The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada. It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family,” adds the post.