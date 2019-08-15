Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son seems to have inherited his father’s most recognizable feature!

“He’s a happy baby,” a source tells PEOPLE of Archie, born May 6, in this week’s cover story. “He has lovely, puffy little legs and tufts of reddish hair. He’s really adorable.”

Just two days after Archie’s arrival, the new parents were unsure if he took after Mom or Dad more.

“We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said during their first outing as a family of three at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where the couple had their royal wedding reception a year earlier!).

“Everyone says babies change so much over two weeks. We’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really,” Harry added. “His looks are changing every single day so who knows.”

Archie made a surprise appearance in the arms of Meghan at dad Prince Harry and uncle Prince William’s charity polo match last month — a sign that the royal couple will strive to give their son a normal childhood despite his royal status.

Nearby his big cousins Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, were running around — with the older kids kicking a soccer ball (and Charlotte pulling off some impressive dance moves!) while Louis kept Kate Middleton busy chasing after him.

“The Cambridge kids are really lively,” says another insider. “You can see Kate is a great mom. Clearly the kids are having fun.”

Royal children used to be homeschooled and left in the care of nannies while their parents worked, but Princess Diana made it a point to give her two sons all the simple joys of a regular childhood. They would be seen on the regular outings kids take, from trips to the amusement park to grabbing a bite to eat at McDonald’s.

Diana also made sure to spend lots of time with her boys, even bringing a nearly 1-year-old William on tour, a first for a royal baby.

William and Kate followed Princess Diana’s lead when they took George on tour Down Under when he was just 9 months old, and brought Princess Charlotte along to Canada when she was 16 months old. Harry and Meghan will do the same this fall when they bring Archie on their royal tour of Africa.

“This will be their first official tour as a family!” they announced on Instagram, in another contemporary twist.