Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Royal Tour in Africa Just Inspired Their Latest Move on Instagram

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s list of follows on Instagram just got wiped down to zero — again!

The royal couple are continuing their tradition of rotating the accounts they follow every month — and for the month of October they are celebrating “community.”

Although Meghan and Harry have over 9.6 million followers on their social media platform — which they launched in April — they’re now asking for suggestions on worthwhile causes and people to follow.

“Over the last week on their official tour to Southern Africa, The Duke and Duchess have had a poignant reminder of the importance of community – the sense of support and togetherness that is felt from feeling like you are a part of something that respects difference but also celebrates shared values for the greater good,” they wrote on Instagram.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Please let us know the favourite organisation in your community – one you enjoy volunteering for, or that makes you proud to be a part of – one that supports you personally in your everyday life, and that defines what you feel community is all about.

“Based on your suggestions we will then choose our new accounts to follow for October. Thanks so much and thanks for being a part of the Sussex community!”

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle Checked Her Notes in Rare Move During Speech: ‘I Can’t Screw Up’

As a lead up to their tour, they followed a select group of organizations working in Africa during the month of September.

Image zoom Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Image zoom Prince Harry Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

In August, they asked for suggestions of accounts to follow that represent “Forces for Change,” the theme of Meghan’s guest-edited issue of Vogue.

In June, they celebrated Pride Month by following accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community, and they highlighted organizations focused on environmental conversation for July.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

They honored Mental Health Awareness Month in May by only following organizations that work to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.”