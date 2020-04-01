See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Out-of-Office Message One Day After Royal Exit

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially left the building.

One day after their exit, their new “out-of-office” email reply reflects the finality of their decision to step down as senior royals.

“Many thanks for your email. The office for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has now closed,” the auto-reply states.

The agreement reached in January between the Queen and the couple goes into effect today. In February, Harry and Meghan laid off their London staff, as they would no longer maintain an office at Buckingham Palace.

Sara Latham, who headed the couple’s communications team, is now set to work for Queen Elizabeth‘s private office. Latham will be advising the 93-year-old monarch on special projects, reporting to the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young.

Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on enquiries related to Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition, “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” according to statement released on Monday.

The couple’s communications will be managed for the time being by U.S. agency Sunshine Sachs, who were initially engaged to do communications support for Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to charity adviser James Holt in the U.K.

The Sussex Royal Foundation — the charitable organization Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, started after breaking away from the Royal Foundation, which they previously headed alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton — has begun “winding up,” a spokesperson previously said. However, they plan to continue supporting their patronages. They have plans to start a new nonprofit organization this year.

As was previously agreed upon with the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website. “For now, there will be no additional information on their next steps,” said the spokesperson.

The couple shared their last post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page on Monday — one day before they officially stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

While Meghan and Harry retain their titles, they will not actively use HRH (“His/Her Royal Highness”). Prince Harry remains sixth in the line of succession to the British throne — and nearly 11-month-old son Archie remains one spot behind him.

Meghan and Harry moved from the home where they were staying on Vancouver Island and are now settled in L.A. area, a source previously told PEOPLE.