Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Former Head of Communications to Work for Queen Elizabeth

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A key member of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s team will continue her work with the royal family.

Sara Latham headed the couple’s communications team, and she is now set to work for Queen Elizabeth‘s private office following Meghan and Harry’s official exit from their royal roles on Tuesday. Latham is set to advise the 93-year-old monarch on special projects, reporting to the Queen’s private secretary Edward Young.

Latham acted as a senior advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Presidential campaign. She joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team from public relations company Freuds, “where she oversaw global corporate accounts with a particular emphasis on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns,” the palace previously stated. She also was the founder and principal of the Latham Group from 2006 until 2018.

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Just Announced the End of Their Sussex Royal Instagram

Image zoom Sara Latham Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Latham, who holds dual citizenship in the U.K. and U.S., also has experience in the U.K. government, serving as Special Advisor to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, Sport and Olympics — at the time when it was announced London would host the 2012 Olympics.

As Prince Harry and Meghan settled into their new life in North America, they laid off their London staff.

The staff were told in person in January, reported The Daily Mail, the first to break the news of the couple’s Buckingham Palace office closure. Among the 15 staff members to lose their jobs were private secretary Fiona Mcilwham and assistant communications secretary Marnie Gaffney, the outlet reported.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

Catherine St. Laurent, who previously worked for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will start her role as both chief of staff and executive director of Meghan and Harry’s new non-profit organization in the beginning of April, a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.

RELATED: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Have No Plans to Ask U.S. Government for Security Resources’

Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment on enquiries related to Prince Harry and Meghan. In addition, “no other royal communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor royal sources,” according to today’s statement.

The couple’s communications will be managed by U.S. agency Sunshine Sachs, who were initially engaged to do communications support for Sussex Royal Foundation, in addition to charity adviser James Holt in the U.K.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, moved from the home they were staying in on Vancouver Island and are now settled in the U.S., a source tells PEOPLE. They are in Los Angeles — Meghan’s hometown — with 10-month-old son Archie. They have been living in a secluded compound amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Days in L.A.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family,” another source previously told PEOPLE. “He’s not looking back.”