Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Spend Next Few Months 'Focusing on Their Family'

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Toby Melville/WireImage

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare for their official royal exit on Tuesday, they are sharing new details about their future plans.

While they have a non-profit and other projects in the works, the couple, who recently moved to Los Angeles with their 10-month-old son Archie, will be primarily focusing on family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation,” a Sussex spokesperson said in a statement released via Buckingham Palace.

They will also continue to support their existing patronages in the U.K.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” Harry and Meghan wrote on their final Instagram post on Monday, addressing the current coronavirus pandemic.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

RELATED: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Spending Their First Days in L.A.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

The family of three has been living in a secluded compound in L.A. since leaving their Vancouver Island home — a move they made before the United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21.

The couple has not ventured out of their new Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry are now settling in with their young son and adhering to the recommended guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. And they want the focus to remain on the global response.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to COVID-19,” the statement added.

Harry and Meghan have been sharing resources and information about coronavirus on their official SussexRoyal Instagram over the past couple of weeks, but as of March 31, they will no longer be posting to their joint account.

“As was agreed with The Royal Family, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organisation, Instagram or website,” according to the statement. “For now, there will be no additional information on their next steps.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s First Post-Royal Gig Revealed as She Voices Disney Documentary on Elephants

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Their final Instagram post on Monday marks their transition from “working” members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry’s desire to have a normal family life played a role in their decision to step down as senior working royals and move to the U.S.

When Archie was born last May, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” a friend told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Archie and Prince Harry Sussex Royals

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple enjoyed undivided time with their son Archie in Canada. Harry happily shared that his son recently saw snow for the first time and thought it was “bloody brilliant!” Meghan also recently shared that he’s “into everything.”

A close friend told PEOPLE, “Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”