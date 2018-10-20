Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wear Matching Invictus Games Shirts to Kickoff Event in Sydney

The 2018 Invictus Games are officially underway — and what better way to celebrate than with matching shirts?

Following their time at Anzac Memorial, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the Paralympic-style competition for wounded and recovering service members and veterans with the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Saturday (local time), but not before a quick outfit change.

Meghan, 37, switched from her earlier formal ensemble to a more casual-chic look. She opted for a pair of Mother Denim black jeans and a black Invictus Games shirt with an Altuzarra Studio Acacia white blazer on top.

To finish the look, Meghan added a pair of trendy yellow Illesteva sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Harry, 34, who wore his military uniform to the Anzac Memorial, also kept things casual by matching his wife in a black Invictus Games shirt — the same one he wore while scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge yesterday — and gray pants, with his own pair of shades.

The royal couple, who announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child, arrived at Cockatoo Island on a sleek white yacht with Sydney Harbour as the scenic backdrop.

Once they arrived on the island, the couple hopped into an SUV, where they were driven to the racing track. While there, Meghan and Harry were introduced to several volunteers and athletes. Soon after, the Jaguar Land Rover began swerving through the cones.

Joining the couple for the day’s kickoff was Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, who shared a photo of the Game’s harbor-side banner to her Instagram Stories. The photo has since been deleted.

Harry and Meghan made their official public debut as a couple at last year’s Invictus Games in Toronto. They memorably arrived hand-in-hand at the event and took in a day of competitions, supporting the competitors and greeting well-wishers.

To officially usher in the 2018 edition of the Games, Prince Harry, 34, scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Friday (local time) alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Harry was joined for the 1,000+ step climb by volunteers and Invictus Games athletes — but his wife stayed firmly planted on the ground.

The royal couple, accompanied by the Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, started their fifth day of the tour at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial. Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One.

While there, Meghan and Harry received a tour of the new education and interpretation facilities and the Hall of Silence where the sculpture “Sacrifice” stands. The official opening was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

The ceremony began with an opening speech and musical procession before the royal couple entered and sat in the front row of the crowd.

Together, Meghan and Harry carried a wreath to the memorial stairs and hung it on a stand, before the prince saluted in honor of the fallen veterans.

During the ceremony, planes from the number 76 quadrant in New Castle, which provide introductory preparation courses for fighter pilots, flew overhead.

The choir at the memorial also sang “I vow to thee my country,” Princess Diana‘s favorite hymn from her schooldays, sung both at her wedding in 1981 and her funeral in 1997.

Next up for the royal couple is a welcoming reception, hosted by the Premier of New South Wales, before wrapping their fifth day at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House.