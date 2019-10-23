Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Want to Plow Their Own Field' Within the Royal Family

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going their own way.

The royal couple are taking a stand against their negative treatment in the media — and seeking help outside of the royal household from lawyers, friends and PR professionals in the U.S.

“They are not going through the traditional route of using people from within the household,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They want to plow their own field, certainly.”

Toward the end of their recent royal tour, which saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit South Africa with 5-month-old son Archie (Harry also traveled solo to Angola, Botswana and Malawi), it was revealed that Meghan had launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she sent to her father.

“Look, part of this job and part of any job, like everybody, means putting on a brave face and turning a cheek to a lot of the stuff. But again, for me and for my wife, of course, there’s a lot of stuff that hurts — especially when the majority of it is untrue,” Harry said of the media scrutiny in the new documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which debuted in the U.K. on Sunday. “But all we need to do is focus on being real, focus on being the people we are and standing up for what we believe in. I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” referencing the 1997 death of Princess Diana.

Prince William is reportedly “worried” about his brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan after they opened up about ongoing tabloid rumors and the onslaught of attention and lack of privacy, reports the BBC.

A source tells PEOPLE that William reached out to his younger brother after seeing the documentary: “Watching that, it would be hard not to have compassion and want to check in and see if they’re okay,” says the insider. “That’s a very human reaction.”

“Inevitably things happen,” Harry admitted of his relationship with William in the documentary. “We’re certainly on different paths at the moment.”

Notably, Harry’s statement attacking the media received no public support from either William, 37, or his father Prince Charles, 70.

“It is a strange family and not one that has supported one another very well,” says royal biographer Penny Junor. “They don’t praise one another and never call each other up just to say, ‘That was a great speech.’ “