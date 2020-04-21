Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Video Call Queen for Her Birthday — with an Appearance by Archie!

Although they may be thousands of miles apart, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure to wish Queen Elizabeth a happy birthday!

The couple, who relocated to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles after stepping down as senior working members of the royal family last month, had a video call with the monarch to celebrate her 94th birthday on Tuesday. Their son Archie, who will turn 1 on May 6, even joined the virtual call!

Archie is Queen Elizabeth‘s eighth great-grandchild. The world got their first glimpse of Archie meeting the monarch two days after his birth in a history-making photo that also included Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. The occasion marks the first time in royal history that a British monarch has been pictured alongside a royal baby’s Black grandmother.

The Queen is spending her big day privately at Windsor Castle, where she is isolating alongside her husband, Prince Philip, 98, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Image zoom Toby Melville - Pool/Getty; Inset: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got in some quality time with the Queen when they traveled to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements in early March, joining her for a Sunday church service.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”

Meghan and Harry have been settling into their new life in Southern California, even delivering meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Archie and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, previously told PEOPLE that Meghan and Harry “quietly” delivered free meals on several occasions. As recently as Friday, the royal duo were once again seen in L.A. Both wore protective face coverings, with Meghan wearing a face mask and Harry donning a blue bandana tied around his face.

“What Meghan said is she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy. It’s just beautiful,” Ayoub said. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them. They both are individuals who want to know about others. Our clients are clients who are often forgotten. They really wanted to go visit these people. They wanted to see them and talk to them and hopefully put a smile on their faces.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth scaled down her birthday celebrations this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The monarch has requested that there be no special gun salutes to mark her birthday, which is usually celebrated with army cannons being fired in some of the Royal Parks in central London and elsewhere. It is thought that it’s the first time in her reign that the salutes have not taken place.

However, her family members made sure to pay tribute to the Queen’s birthday on social media. Prince William, 37, and Kate Middleton, 38, chose a photo of them all together at the Chelsea Flower Show last May.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” the royal couple captioned the post on their Kensington Royal Instagram page, complete with a birthday cake and red balloon emojis.

Prince Charles, 71, paid tribute to his mother on social media with a mix of old and new photos, including a black-and-white photo that shows Queen Elizabeth smile at her young son as he sits in a playpen.

Another shot features the Queen with a big smile on her face as she rides with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in a horse-drawn carriage, while the post concludes with a snap of the Queen with her two eldest children, Charles and Princess Anne.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” they wrote.