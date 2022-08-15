Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to the U.K. and Germany: All the Details

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the U.K. and Europe to check in with some causes close "to their hearts," a spokesperson says

By Simon Perry
Published on August 15, 2022 07:32 AM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the United Nations Headquarters on July 18, 2022 in New York City. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex is the keynote speaker during the United Nations General assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day where the 2020 U.N. Nelson Mandela Prize will be awarded to Mrs. Marianna Vardinogiannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyaté of Guinea.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the U.K. for a poignant reason.

The couple will be in Britain in early September for a series of charitable events. They will also travel to Germany to kick off next year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.

Meghan and Harry will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5, Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" on Sept. 6, and back to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards on Sept 8.

Harry and Meghan were last in the U.K. in June to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. During their visit, they also introduced their daughter Lilibet, 1, to the monarch and her grandfather Prince Charles for the first time. Charles, 73, was said to be overjoyed — in what a source called an "emotional" visit — to also see his grandson Archie, 3.

The Queen is expected to be in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday during the couple's visit. However, she may travel to London to meet with the new British Prime Minister, who is due to be chosen in early September, which could provide an opportunity for Meghan and Harry to see her during their visit.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle. Gareth Fuller/PA Images

Meghan, 41, has a long-standing tie to One Young World, and took part in the 2014 and 2016 summits as a counselor. In 2019 — before she and Harry, 37, stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family, she attended the 2019 summit alongside Harry. Meghan, who thanked attendees for "letting him crash the party," spoke in a roundtable discussion about gender equality.

"In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know I think that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," she said.

On Sept. 6, the couple will travel from Britain to Dusseldorf, Germany, to kick off the one-year countdown for next year's Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>
Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Amid this year's Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Harry told PEOPLE: "Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it."

"When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service," he told PEOPLE exclusively in April.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (12971199do) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after attending a service of thanksgiving for the reign of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service Platinum Jubilee, London, United Kingdom - 03 Jun 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couple will cap off their whirlwind trip with the annual WellChild awards, which celebrate the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, along with the family members and carers who make a difference in their lives. The couple has regularly attended the emotional event.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 41st Birthday
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Visit Queen Elizabeth in the U.K. for First Joint Visit Since Moving to U.S.
meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attend First Event of the Invictus Games — See Her All-White Outfit!
Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Attend Queen's Jubilee in U.K. — but Will Not Be Included on Palace Balcony
Prince Charles
Prince Charles Had 'Emotional' First Visit with Granddaughter Lilibet During Platinum Jubilee
kate middleton, meghan markle
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Are Style Twins in White Suits — Just Weeks Apart!
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were 'Low-Key' During the Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Messages for Lilibet on Her First Birthday
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Attending Trooping the Colour — Here's How They'll Take Part
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Will Join Prince Harry to Kick Off Invictus Games — in the Netherlands!
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to New York City Next Week for a Special U.N. Appearance
Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Invited to Appear on Palace Balcony During Queen's Jubilee
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Gives Driving Challenge a Go as Meghan Markle Cheers Him on at Invictus Games
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Appear on the Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour