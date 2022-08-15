Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Heading to the U.K. and Germany: All the Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are returning to the U.K. for a poignant reason.

The couple will be in Britain in early September for a series of charitable events. They will also travel to Germany to kick off next year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September," a spokesperson for the couple said on Monday.

Meghan and Harry will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on Sept. 5, Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go" on Sept. 6, and back to the U.K. for the Well Child Awards on Sept 8.

Harry and Meghan were last in the U.K. in June to help celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. During their visit, they also introduced their daughter Lilibet, 1, to the monarch and her grandfather Prince Charles for the first time. Charles, 73, was said to be overjoyed — in what a source called an "emotional" visit — to also see his grandson Archie, 3.

The Queen is expected to be in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday during the couple's visit. However, she may travel to London to meet with the new British Prime Minister, who is due to be chosen in early September, which could provide an opportunity for Meghan and Harry to see her during their visit.

Meghan, 41, has a long-standing tie to One Young World, and took part in the 2014 and 2016 summits as a counselor. In 2019 — before she and Harry, 37, stepped back from their roles as working members of the royal family, she attended the 2019 summit alongside Harry. Meghan, who thanked attendees for "letting him crash the party," spoke in a roundtable discussion about gender equality.

"In terms of gender equality, which has been something I have championed for quite a long time, you know I think that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," she said.

On Sept. 6, the couple will travel from Britain to Dusseldorf, Germany, to kick off the one-year countdown for next year's Invictus Games — Harry's international adaptive sports competition for injured, sick and wounded servicemen and women.

Amid this year's Invictus Games in the Netherlands, Harry told PEOPLE: "Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it."

"When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn't imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family's lives could be changed forever if that happened. Every member of the Invictus community has experienced varying degrees of these things. I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service," he told PEOPLE exclusively in April.

The couple will cap off their whirlwind trip with the annual WellChild awards, which celebrate the inspirational qualities of the U.K.'s seriously ill children and young people, along with the family members and carers who make a difference in their lives. The couple has regularly attended the emotional event.