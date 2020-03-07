Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Military Music Festival Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Image zoom Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready for an evening of music as they step out for one of their final royal events.

The couple, who announced in January that they would be stepping down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, attended the annual Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. The event marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 80th anniversary of the formation of Britain’s Commandos, and it raises money for The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

Meghan looked elegant in a red cape dress to color coordinate with her husband.

As Captain General of the Royal Marines, a role he was given in December 2017, Prince Harry has attended the event before — looking dapper in his red coat and military regalia.

It was previously announced that after their official royal exit at the end of this month, Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader during a 12-month trial period. However, his honorary military positions will not be used. No new appointments will be made to fill these roles before the 12-month review of the new arrangements is completed.

After spending time in Canada with son Archie, Meghan and Harry have returned to the U.K. this week for a series of engagements. The Queen’s grandson appeared at an event for his environmental tourism initiative, Travalyst, on Wednesday, then teamed up with Jon Bon Jovi at a recording session on Friday. The music icon re-recorded his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir for release in support of Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, made their first joint appearance following their decision to step down as senior royals at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday.

Harry also had an event on Friday, attending the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing. Meghan will step out solo on Sunday to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The couple will reunite with Harry’s family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, on March 9 for Commonwealth Day services.