Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak Out About Coronavirus for First Time: 'We Need Each Other'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out about the need to support each other through the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple shared a new post to their joint Instagram page on Wednesday following their signature format: a quote in white against a blue background under their joint monogram reading, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, accompanied the inspiring quote with a lengthy message.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

The couple continued, “We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.”

Meghan and Harry said they would be sharing information from trusted experts on how to stay happy and healthy during this difficult time. They also said they wanted to share uplifting stories from around the world.

“We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us,” they said.

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Meghan are “taking government advice” in case of exposure to coronavirus during their recent visit to the U.K.

Two days before Harry hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Silverstone Experience Centre on March 6, Hamilton appeared at the WE Day U.K. charity events in London alongside actor Idris Elba and wife of the Canadian prime minister Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — both of whom have confirmed they’ve since tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton has not yet commented on whether he has been tested.

A royal source tells PEOPLE of Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35: “Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive they will act accordingly.”

At the Commonwealth Service last week, royals like Meghan, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William appeared to refrain from shaking hands with fellow attendees. While Prince Charles offered attendees “namaste” greetings, Prince Harry and singer Craig David said hello to each other with an informal elbow bump at Westminster Abbey.

The British royal family recently announced drastic changes to their spring schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Queen Elizabeth canceling all of her palace garden parties this spring. However, she did hold an audience at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, one day before she is scheduled to move to Windsor Castle, 30 miles away from London.