Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sign with Speaking Agency in Next Big Move Post-Royal Life

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly engage in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken the next step in their post-royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are settling into life in L.A. with their 1-year-old son Archie, have signed with the New York-based Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements, PEOPLE confirms.

Their new venture, which was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, will see the couple engage in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums. They will also continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.

The speaking agency also represents Oprah Winfrey and Jane Goodall — who are friends with the couple — in addition to Michelle and Barack Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, Alex Rodriguez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tina Fey, Stacey Abrams and Gloria Steinem.

Harry and Meghan have already delved into public speaking following their decision to step down as senior working royals earlier this year. In February, they attended a private JPMorgan event in Miami, where Harry gave a speech about the importance of mental health and his experience with losing his mother, Princess Diana. Earlier this month, Meghan made a surprise commencement speech to the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School at their virtual ceremony, in which she spoke about the “absolutely devastating” killing of George Floyd.

The couple is also moving forward with their new organization, Archewell. Meghan and Harry have been quietly focused behind the scenes on further developing Archewell amid the rapidly changing social landscape.

"They have had the opportunity to speak with some incredible thought leaders, and those conversations have been deeply educational and helpful in identifying the work they want to do with Archewell," a source tells PEOPLE. "They are applying all their learnings to the future of the organization."

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"Nobody could have counted on the world turning upside down," the source adds. "As many others have, they have been moved to get their voices behind supporting both the COVID-19 response and Black Lives Matter.