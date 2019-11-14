Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photo of Archie to Wish Prince Charles a Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday “Grandpa!” Little Archie is sharing his birthday wish for Prince Charles as proud parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release a new portrait taken at the baby royal’s christening.

Posted on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, the previously unseen photo shows grandfather Charles, who turns 71 on Thursday, admiring at his latest grandson after the ceremony at Windsor Castle in July.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the couple wrote, adding a cake emoji. The picture was taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding photographer Chris Allerton.

Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton also paid tribute to the future king on social media with a photo of Prince Louis being doted on by Charles. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Prince of Wales!” they wrote.

The sweet shot was taken by photographer Chris Jackson last year when William, Kate, their three children and Harry and Meghan joined Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for a portrait to mark his landmark 70th birthday.

The royal’s brother Andrew, 59, also added to the birthday tributes by posting another baby picture — of himself — as he sent his older brother good wishes. The photo shows Andrew being held by Charles shortly after he was born.

But for the official social media account of the Royal Family, it was a more recent — and Scottish — setting for Charles with a photo of him in a traditional kilt in Scotland.

Charles is spending his birthday in India, where he is on a royal tour. Earlier in the day, he was feted with a garland and a cake by schoolchildren in Mumbai.