Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New (and Super Candid!) Wedding Photo on Engagement Anniversary

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating two years since the announcement of their engagement with a never-before-seen portrait from their royal wedding!

The royal couple, who welcomed son Archie on May 6, marked the happy occasion on their joint Instagram page, sharing three photos from important milestones in their relationship: a snap from their engagement photo call on Nov. 27, 2017, the new wedding photo in black and white and a shot from their public debut as a family of three.

In the wedding portrait, photographer Chris Allerton captured an unposed moment of Meghan and Harry following their fairy tale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple have their arms around each other — and Meghan is doubled over with a big smile on her face!

“On this day, two years ago: 27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world,” they captioned the post.

The royal couple held their engagement announcement photo call in the Sunken Gardens, which was one of Princess Diana’s favorite places. When asked by the press how they feel, Harry replied: “Thrilled.” Very glad it’s not raining!” Meghan then added: “So happy.”

When asked when he knew she was the one, Harry said with a smile: “The very first time we met.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Take Break from ‘Family Time’ Off to Back Key Causes

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, revealed they would take about six weeks off towards the end of the year amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shutterstock

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”