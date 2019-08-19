Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Monday Motivation Quote: 'Wishing You a Wonderful Week Ahead'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending a reminder that a little bit goes a long way.

Continuing a new tradition of sharing inspiration quotes on their joint Instagram page, the royal couple posted some words of wisdom from Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu from South Africa on Monday.

“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world,” the quote read on a blue background that features Meghan and Harry’s joint monogram.

In a caption, they wrote: “An inspiring quote for the day – wishing you a wonderful week ahead!”

Harry, 34, previously met Archbishop Tutu during a Nov. 2015 tour of South Africa. (It’s possible that the two will reconnect this fall, when Harry and Meghan bring 3-month-old son Archie on his first royal tour in South Africa, with Prince Harry also making stops in Malawi and Angola.)

Meghan, 38, and Harry paid tribute to Princess Diana on Instagram for the first time earlier this month, sharing an inspiration quote from her.

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you,” it read.

“Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes,” they captioned the post. “From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”

To keep his mother “with us on this crazy journey together,” as Harry said, he proposed with a ring that includes two diamonds from Diana’s personal collection, as well as a stone from Botswana, where the two traveled early in their relationship (Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with Diana’s engagement ring in 2010).

Meghan noted that keeping Diana close to their hearts during their engagement was important to her too.

“Not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us,” she said.