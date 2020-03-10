Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Huge Smiles in Photo Released After Tense Commonwealth Service

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s visit to the U.K. was filled with surprise visits — and they just shared another!

The couple posted photos and video on their joint Instagram page Tuesday, which they said was an “outtake” from a filming that took place for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT). In a candid black-and- white shot, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a laugh as they met with young leaders in their roles as president and vice president of QCT.

During the roundtable discussion, one of the leaders from QCT says, “When I was this different person that went to different things in my life, people would say to me, ‘People from this area don’t think like that. Just stay within this kind of box. I didn’t like the box. I wanted to go outside and fly.”

Harry replies, “Without something to aim for, you can’t unlock your potential, right?”

Later in the conversation, Meghan says, “Let’s not wait until there’s a problem and try to fix it, let’s try to prevent the problem from happening to begin with.” Adds Harry: “There is no way the older generation are going to be able to change their mindset unless it’s their children who are influencing the change.”

The Instagram post comes one day after a tense reunion with Prince Harry’s family at the annual Commonwealth Day service. They had a very brief interaction with Kate Middleton and Prince William as the elder brother and his wife took their seats. Harry and Meghan smiled and greeted William and Kate, who both offered brief hellos before sitting down in the front row.

The two couples didn’t appear to say goodbye to each other, exiting in the procession without saying a word then leaving in separate cars after greeting dignitaries on their way out.

The royal family reunion was four months in the making, as the two couples hadn’t been seen together since they stepped out for Remembrance Day events in November. Harry and Meghan made their return to the U.K. last week as they set out on a final round of royal engagements before they officially step down as working royals on March 31.

“They are on different paths now,” a source previously said of the two couples. “It’s just the reality of the situation.”

Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s attendance at the event, which highlights the global network of 54 countries that make up the Commonwealth. Harry and Meghan will remain president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions young leaders around the world.

Meghan and Harry have been “enjoying a quiet life” in Canada, and they plan to spend more time in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles this summer.