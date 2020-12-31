“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex write

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Photos of Their Mothers and a 'Letter for 2021' on New Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ending the year on a personal note with a poignant letter for the New Year on the newly relaunched website for their non-profit, Archewell.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared two childhood photos on the site’s homepage — one of a young Prince Harry sitting on the shoulders of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the other of a young Meghan wrapped in the arms of her mother, Doria Ragland.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the couple writes in their “Letter for 2021” on the website, which they initially launched in October.

“We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, from our mothers and strangers alike,” the letter continues. “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.

“We invite you to join us as we work to build a better world, one act of compassion at a time,” they conclude the letter along with their signed signatures — "Harry & Meghan."

They also announced new partnerships between their foundation and several tech and research-focused groups, including the Center for Humane Technology, the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry and Stanford University's Dr. James Doty, whose work focuses on the science of compassion.

Toya Holness, Press Secretary for Archewell, said in a statement, “Founded earlier this year by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell uplifts communities through non-profit partnerships and creative activations. It’s a place where compassion matters, communities gather, and storytelling is the engine. The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories.”

The updated site comes just days after Meghan and Harry shared their first podcast from Archewell Audio on Spotify (which included a sweet cameo from Archie!).

Harry and Meghan announced in April, shortly after they officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, that their new foundation would be called Archewell — a name that shares a connection with their son Archie, who turned 1 on May 6. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explained how they decided on the name, which predates their son’s name.

"Before SussexRoyal came the idea of 'arche' — the Greek word meaning 'source of action,' " they said. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

Given the massive upheaval from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial justice movement, Meghan and Harry refocused their efforts this year.

