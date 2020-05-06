Archie is ringing in his first birthday in his new home of Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Brand New Photo of Archie for His First Birthday!

Happy birthday, Archie!

In celebration of Archie Harrison's first birthday on May 6, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a new photo of their son on his big day on Wednesday.

Showing Meghan reading one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit!, the picture is a still image from a video, filmed by Harry in Los Angeles. The couple wanted to use the day to highlight the continuing need to get food and learning aids like books to children around the world.

They are supporting the @SaveWithStories campaign in the U.S. -- and @SaveChildrenUK in the U.K. -- which helps kids who have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the US, #SAVEWITHSTORIES was created by Jen Garner and Amy Adams in March.

The last time fans caught a glimpse of Archie was on New Year's Eve when his parents shared a sweet photo of Archie in Harry’s arms while standing in front of a scenic view. Archie also took center stage in the Duke of Duchess of Sussex’s first Christmas card as a family of three.

The Sussexes spent several months on Vancouver Island in Canada before they moved to Los Angeles in March after announcing their departure from royal life.

Isolating in their new home in L.A., “they spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” a source told PEOPLE of their life in California.

Harry got candid about “family time” at home during a recent charity Zoom call, saying, “There’s a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time — so much family time — that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’ You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.”

A source recently told PEOPLE of Archie, "He is super active! He is definitely keeping them busy and brings a lot of joy."

Adds a friend, "He’s doing great. Meghan and Harry are really happy with Archie. They are happy about what’s ahead for them."