Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Kiss at Polo Match Near Their California Home

Prince Harry plays polo with his Team Las Padres and they win the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup by a score of 14 to 10 at the Santa Barbara Polo Club. Later Meghan Markle presents the trophy to the team and kisses each teammate on both cheeks before French kissing Harry and then wiping the lipstick off his face. Later Meghan is seen forcibly grabbing Harry's arm and pushing his back to keep moving out of there.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: BACKGRID