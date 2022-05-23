Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a Kiss at Polo Match Near Their California Home
Meghan Markle congratulated Prince Harry at his polo tournament on Sunday with a sweet kiss!
The Duchess of Sussex, 40, cheered on her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California — not far from the Montecito home that they share with their two children, 3-year-old Archie and Lilibet, who turns 1 on June 4.
Meghan stepped out in a black-and-white polka dot blouse and white shorts. She accessorized her elegant look with a black wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. She also wore one of her go-to initial necklaces, which features an "A" for the couple's son Archie.
Meghan was joined by her friend and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer. The pals coordinated their looks in matching black-and-white polka dot ensembles.
Prince Harry's team — Los Padres, which means the fathers/parents in Spanish — took home the Lisle Nixon Memorial trophy after Sunday's event. Meghan was on hand to present the trophy and she gave each team member a kiss on the cheek. When she got to her husband, she planted a kiss on his lips. After realizing some of her red lipstick had rubbed off, she gave his lips a quick wipe.
Harry and Meghan's affectionate display was reminiscent of another memorable kiss they shared just weeks after their royal wedding. Back in July 2018, Meghan gave Harry a congratulatory smooch after handing over the winning trophy at a charity polo match.
Prince Harry's polo club is run by world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueres.
Figueras — Prince Harry's longtime pal who he frequently plays polo alongside — shared a bit about their team after competing earlier this month.
"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras wrote on Instagram. "We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."
He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."