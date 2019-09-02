See the Sweet Thank-You Note Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sent After Archie's Christening

Image zoom The official christening portrait from Archie's christening, with parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy with their thank-you cards!

The new parents have mailed special missives to royals fans who sent their good wishes following baby Archie’s christening in July.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent out a card featuring a black-and-white image from the christening day at Windsor, saying have been “overwhelmed by all the incredible kind cards and letters they have received on this occasion.”

They added that they were “so touched that you took to trouble to write as you did.”

The note came to light via the Instagram page of a royal fan, @loopycrown3, who had written to the couple to congratulate them.

While the royal couple have been thanking people for the happy event of early summer, they are looking forward to the big event of fall — their tour to South Africa later this month.

Harry, 34, wrote on the Sussex Royal Instagram page on Sunday that he couldn’t wait to introduce Archie and Meghan, 38, to the country. During the trip, the family of three will visit South Africa, and Harry will also be making stops in Malawi, Angola and Botswana.