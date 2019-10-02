Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reunite in South Africa to Wrap Their Royal Tour — Hand-in-Hand!

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are together again.

After spending the past few days traveling to Botswana, Angola and Malawi, Prince Harry reunited with his wife and their nearly 5-month-old son, Archie, in South Africa for the final day of their royal tour. (Archie stayed behind with his trusted nanny as his royal parents kicked off their royal duties together on Wednesday.)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex began their last day of outings the same way they started the tour — hand-in-hand. Their reunion comes one day after Harry released an emotional statement against the “ruthless” treatment he says wife Meghan Markle has received in the British tabloid press. And the couple put on a united front as they tackled the day’s events together.

Meghan, who wore a white shirt dress (her go-to style for the tour!), and Harry began the last day of their tour visiting the township of Tembisa near Johannesburg, where they met inspiring local youth entrepreneurs and viewed initiatives addressing the rising unemployment challenge faced by youth in the country.

The royal mom was also spotted wearing a beaded bracelet that was given to her on Tuesday during her private visit with the after school program, The Teddy Bear Clinic, which is working to raise awareness and end sexual violence in schools. Meghan met with a number of girls between the ages of 12 and 16 who are members of the club to learn more about how it helps the girls and the various issues they face.

Meghan and Harry heard from local young people about their experience benefitting from the initiative. During the outing, they learned about the Blossom Care Solutions program, and heard from some of the 14 young women chosen to be trained and mentored who now take full ownership of the program. The facility currently produces up to 80,000 sanitary products per month, all of which are 100% compostable and sold at an affordable price to the local community.

At the end of the event, they both gave personal speeches.

“I’ve got to be honest, it’s a bit of a whirlwind to cover five countries in nine days, but what a place and what a community to finish on here in Tembisa,” Harry said.

He also spoke candidly about his love for Africa, saying: “I have often talked about Africa as my second home, and I’ve often been asked why I love it so much. Well, over these last nine days I have been trying to put my feelings and experiences into words, which is not easy!”

“Last night I returned from my third visit to the fourth poorest country in the world – Malawi. Despite extreme hardship and ongoing challenges on so many levels, people are generous, they are strong, humble and incredibly optimistic,” he continued.

Harry, who spent time in Africa as a young boy after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, went on to say: “I know that there are daily struggles that most of us couldn’t begin to imagine. Yet I have seen strength, resilience, a sense of hope and empathy that I can only aspire to replicate. Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that.”

“And as I raise my own son, I want to make sure that what I’ve learned here – the value of the natural world, the value of community and friendship – is something that I can pass on to him.”

Meghan then stepped up to the mic to address the crowd.

“On our last day here in South Africa, thank you all so much, As my husband said so eloquently, you really have been such an inspiration for us,” she said. “And being here today and every level of what we’ve seen, the holistic approach to how you’ve energized and mobilized each other to be part of a bigger change.”

She also praised the women of Blossom Care Solutions, saying: “On a personal note, seeing the work being done at Blossom is incredible. Enabling these women to have the power to own the company is amazing. There’s so much talent here.”

“And I think for you women, I’m so proud of you and the business you’re creating, and also being able to now control your own purse strings, because when you have that level of independence, my goodness you can do anything.

“So, thank you for giving us the opportunity to meet with all of you, to be able to feel inspired and for welcoming us so warmly, strongly, beautifully to your country, we’ve loved it. Thank you,” she concluded.

To round out their final tour day, Meghan and Harry will meet Graça Machel, widow of Nelson Mandela, then attend an afternoon reception to celebrate the UK and South Africa’s important business relationship.

To close the tour, the royal couple will attend an audience with President Cyrol Ramaphosa and his wife, Dr. Tshepo Motsepe.

Meghan and baby Archie stayed in South Africa while Harry had solo engagements in Botswana, Angola and Malawi in the middle of their royal tour — though Meghan did hold a surprise Skype session during her husband’s visit to the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi on Sunday. She also carried out a series of surprise outings while Harry traveled throughout Africa.

The family of three will return home to London later this evening.