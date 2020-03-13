Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Remain 'Much Loved Members' of Royal Family, Friend Says

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be starting a new life in North America with their son Archie amid a period of great turmoil, but they are still held dear by Queen Elizabeth and her family.

The couple was invited to church on Sunday by Harry’s grandmother the Queen in a sign of the monarch’s support for them. The Queen has stressed that Meghan, Harry and Archie are “much loved members of the family,” a friend of the couple tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “That stuff runs deep. There is an element of working things through.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their wish to give up their senior royal roles, break out on their own and live a “financially independent” life in North America in January. Through the negotiations and the agreement that followed, there was initial shock and the couple felt “hurt,” but “the family has really tried to make this as collaborative and kind and as loving as possible as they start this new trajectory,” adds a close royal insider.

The couple, who were in the U.K. last week and left after the Commonwealth Service on Monday, made sure that that they had a proper send-off to the charities and causes they still wholeheartedly support.

It was revealed on Tuesday that they had made one of those behind-the-scenes visits to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

“There is a lot of goodwill,” among the various organizations, the source tells PEOPLE. “Everybody’s really reassured, as the couple have gone out of their way to let everyone know that they aren’t abandoning anyone.”