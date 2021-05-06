Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make a Special Request in Honor of Archie's 2nd Birthday

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said

The couple — who are expecting their second child, a girl, this summer — shared how people around the world can support a good cause in honor of Archie's birthday on their Archewell Foundation website on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie's birthday," Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, wrote. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

They continued that the world is still struggling to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and said "we will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: Toby Melville/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Prince Harry invited followers to donate and help bring vaccines to vulnerable families around the world.

"We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday," they said. "If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

The message was signed with Harry and Meghan's signatures.

Harry, Duke of Sussex; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with son Archie | Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The growing family has been settling into life in Montecito, California, since their move last summer.

"They are both extremely attentive parents. Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play—all the private space is a dream for them."

Prince Harry Prince Harry | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Over the weekend, Prince Harry took part in the taping of Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World and gave an impassioned speech about the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccines distributed around the world.