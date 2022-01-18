The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave back to The King Center in Atlanta on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Provide Meals for Staff and Volunteers at The King Center on MLK Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry know the importance of giving back.

In honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed their unwavering support to Dr. Bernice King – daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr. – by providing meals for volunteers and staff organizing Monday's events at The King Center in Atlanta, a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE on Monday.

Local Black-owned food trucks, Paige's Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon, served free lunches to those on-site who helped put together today's events, including a voter registration and education drive, as well as a service project to gather donations for unsheltered and homeless individuals in Atlanta.

Additionally, the annual King Center Commemorative Service was also held, with keynote speaker The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church.

Reverend Curry also gave the sermon at Meghan and Harry's wedding ceremony in 2018.

"Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter's King Day Community Service Project volunteers today," Bernice wrote in a heartfelt tweet thanking the couple for their contribution. "I'm so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father. #MLKDay #BelovedCommunity."

Added The King Center in a separate tweet: "Your care matters so much to those here to register and educate voters and collect items for our homeless neighbors."

Meghan and Harry are no strangers to giving back to important causes, following in the footsteps of Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana, who was known for her humanitarian work.

The couple regularly do charity work through their Archewell Foundation, whose "core purpose is to uplift and unite communities — local and global, online and offline — one act of compassion at a time."

In August last year, Meghan and Harry also attended a drive-thru charity event with Baby2Baby in Los Angeles, helping distribute school supplies, books, backpacks, clothing, food, and other essentials for children in need to help them prepare for the upcoming school year.

The same month, the Duke of Sussex announced in a statement that he would be donating $1.5 million from his forthcoming memoir to his Sentebale foundation, which he founded in 2006.