Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Get Personal About 'Loneliness' Amid Self-Isolation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lending a hand to those who might feel lonely amid the coronavirus crisis.

In the latest post uploaded on their official Instagram account on Friday, the couple provided comforting words and helpful hotlines in the midst of social distancing and self-isolation.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35 gave shoutouts to Crisis Text Line, a nonprofit whose 24/7 services are available all throughout the U.K., U.S. and Canada, Shout U.K., another 24/7 text service based in the U.K. and Kids Help Phone, a Canadian-based organization offering 24/7 professional counseling and support for the youth.

The picture featured a bright cyan background with the words, “Today I feel ________,” as a way to encourage people to discuss their emotions during this time.

“With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine,” the post was captioned. “It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.”

It continued, “Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

“But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness.

“There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need.”



The post then went on to list the different ways people can make use of their time during their period of social distancing or self-isolation, from volunteering to inspiring others to speak out if they’re feeling alone or anxious to encouraging those in abusive relationships in isolation with their abuser to talk with a counselor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The message continued, “And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.”

“If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life,” the caption ended.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Earlier this week, Meghan and Harry uploaded a post of an uplifting message to encourage others to help one another during this pandemic, accompanied with a lengthy message.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Prince Harry and Meghan are “taking government advice” in case of exposure to coronavirus during their recent visit to the U.K.

Two days before Harry hugged Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the opening of the Silverstone Experience Centre on March 6, Hamilton appeared at the WE Day U.K. charity events in London alongside actor Idris Elba and wife of the Canadian prime minister Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — both of whom have confirmed they’ve since tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton has not yet commented on whether he has been tested.

A royal source tells PEOPLE of Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35: “Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive they will act accordingly.”

