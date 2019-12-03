Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reminding fans that small actions can inspire big changes.

The royal couple dedicated an Instagram post to Giving Tuesday, “a day that encourages people to do good” celebrated by both the U.S. and the U.K., by sharing an inspirational quote from American author, professor and motivational speaker Leo Buscaglia: “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

The quote followed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s regular format for sharing words of wisdom on their social media platform, with white lettering on a blue screen under their joint monogram.

“GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organisations to transform their communities and the world on December 3, 2019 and every day,” they said in the post’s caption.

RELATED: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Skipping the Palace Reception with President Trump

The poignant reminder comes just days after Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced the organizations they will follow for the month of December that fall under the umbrella theme of caring for those in need.

“Continuing our monthly tradition of highlighting accounts that do good, and inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year,” they captioned a collage of photos from the charities.

The new parents to son Archie, born May 6, have stayed updated on Instagram despite taking a break from the public eye. They revealed they would take about six weeks off towards the end of the year amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Wire/PA Images

Legal documents recently filed at the High Court in London show that Meghan is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her father, Thomas Markle, 75, at a “time of great personal anguish and distress.” Meanwhile, Harry is suing News UK (owner of The Sun newspaper) and MGN (former owner of The Mirror) over alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Wire/PA Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan and Prince Harry are also skipping the annual holiday festivities at Sandringham — including their public walk to church on Christmas morning — with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”