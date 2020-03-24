Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to 'Brave' Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Image zoom

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reminding their followers to adhere to the World Health Organization guidelines in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

In their latest post uploaded to their official Sussex Royal Instagram account on Tuesday, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, listed the recommendations provided by WHO (i.e. avoid touching your face and washing your hands consistently) and accompanied it with three pictures of healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus around the world, thanking their efforts so far.

“Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring,” their post was captioned. “None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful.”

It continued, “For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO.”

Each of the photos in the series highlighted the importance of staying home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, with the workers holding up signs with sayings such as, “I stay at work for you, you stay at home for us.”

This isn’t the first time Meghan and Harry, who are stepping down as senior working royals on March 31, have spoken out out about the virus. Last week, they shared a new post to their joint Instagram following their signature format: a quote in white against a blue background under their joint monogram reading, “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Meghan and Harry accompanied the inspiring quote with a lengthy message.

“These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary,” they wrote. “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Shortly after their post, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth released their own personal messages of compassion and encouragement amid the rising concerns of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions that will curb U.K. citizens’ everyday lives in an attempt to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus, termed COVID-19.

The only exceptions allowed by the government for people to leave their homes would be for exercise once a day, to shop for essential items “as infrequently as possible,” to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary,” and to fulfill any medical or care needs.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction — you must stay at home,” Johnson said in his address. “Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.”

As of Tuesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. rose to 8,077, with the number of deaths at 422, according to the BBC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.