Prince Harry Says Palace Was 'Happy to Lie to Protect My Brother' in New Netflix Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are revealing more about their decision to step back from their roles as senior working royals.

In a new trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a sneak peek of what's to come when the next three episodes of the series are released on Dec. 15.

Speaking to the camera, Harry, 38, focuses on the level of press intrusion he believes the couple suffered as working members of the royal family — and claims that he and Meghan were treated far differently than brother Prince William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry says in the trailer, before adding that he and Meghan were the victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he continues.

Speaking about the couple's decision to step back from royal duties in February 2020, Harry says that he is left to "wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."

"I said 'we need to get out of here,'" he says.

Speaking while on the couple's flight out of the UK, Harry adds in self-shot footage: "We are on the freedom flight."

Meghan also speaks about the impact that the decision to step back had on their personal lives — most notably a U.K. government decision to remove their 24-hour police protection on the grounds that they were no longer entitled to tax-payer-funded security.

"Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were," says Meghan.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," she adds about the lack of protection she believes was given to her by the royal family.

The trailer concludes with Meghan and Harry enjoying their new life in Montecito, California with children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.

"To move to the next chapter you've got to finish the first chapter," says Harry amid scenes of the couple enjoying the beach and playing with their kids in the countryside — with Harry carrying both Archie and Lili on his shoulders. "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

"It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted," Meghan adds.