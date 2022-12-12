Prince Harry Says Palace Was 'Happy to Lie to Protect My Brother' in New Netflix Trailer

Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle were victims of "institutional gaslighting"

By
Phil Boucher
Phil Boucher

Phil Boucher is an editor at PEOPLE and based in London.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 08:27 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service
Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are revealing more about their decision to step back from their roles as senior working royals.

In a new trailer for their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give a sneak peek of what's to come when the next three episodes of the series are released on Dec. 15.

Speaking to the camera, Harry, 38, focuses on the level of press intrusion he believes the couple suffered as working members of the royal family — and claims that he and Meghan were treated far differently than brother Prince William.

"They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Harry says in the trailer, before adding that he and Meghan were the victims of "institutional gaslighting."

"They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he continues.

Speaking about the couple's decision to step back from royal duties in February 2020, Harry says that he is left to "wonder what would have happened to us had we not got out when we did."

"I said 'we need to get out of here,'" he says.

Speaking while on the couple's flight out of the UK, Harry adds in self-shot footage: "We are on the freedom flight."

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Netflix/Youtube

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan also speaks about the impact that the decision to step back had on their personal lives — most notably a U.K. government decision to remove their 24-hour police protection on the grounds that they were no longer entitled to tax-payer-funded security.

"Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were," says Meghan.

"I wasn't being thrown to the wolves. I was being fed to the wolves," she adds about the lack of protection she believes was given to her by the royal family.

Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Lilibet and Archie. Netflix/Youtube

The trailer concludes with Meghan and Harry enjoying their new life in Montecito, California with children Archie, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1.

"To move to the next chapter you've got to finish the first chapter," says Harry amid scenes of the couple enjoying the beach and playing with their kids in the countryside — with Harry carrying both Archie and Lili on his shoulders. "I've always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for."

"It gave us a chance to create that home we had always wanted," Meghan adds.

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal They Met Via Instagram in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
Meghan Markle, the US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, attends an Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner in London on April 25, 2018.
Meghan Markle Faced 'Disgusting and Very Real' Threats in the U.K., Former Counterterrorism Head Says
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,
Why There Have Been Arguments Over Titles for Archie and Lilibet Behind the Scenes
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children Have Royal Titles Now That Their Grandfather Is King?
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive in the Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return to California Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Prince William's 'Awkward' Outing After Queen's Death: 'Both Couples Found It Hard'
The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Didn't Attend Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace