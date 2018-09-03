Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Named Their Dog! Is It a Nod to Their Royal Tour — or a Famous Poem?

The pup of Sussex finally has a name!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle adopted a dog, reportedly a Labrador Retriever, at the end of August — and their new addition will go by Oz, PEOPLE has confirmed. A source also shared that the dog has been joining them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

It’s unclear what exactly the inspiration for the dog’s name was, but perhaps it’s a reference to the couple’s first official royal tour, which will take place this fall. They’re heading to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. Australia is also the location of the next Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style event that Prince Harry, 33, created for wounded and injured service members.

The name could also have literary origins: a famed 1818 poem by Percy Shelley, “Ozymandias,” explores the fate of Egyptian ruler Rameses II and contains the line, “‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty

Meghan, 37, is a known dog lover. Before moving to London, she had two rescue pups at her home in Toronto, one of whom, a beagle named Guy, relocated with her across the pond. The other, Bogart, was gifted to friends.

Guy, meanwhile, has been embedded into Meghan’s new royal life, and was at her feet as she sat for her hair and makeup on her wedding morning.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle/Instagram

Meghan Markle Source: Meghan Markle/Instagram

Harry and Meghan’s move mirrors that of his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, who got Cocker Spaniel Lupo shortly after their wedding, settling him into life with them in Anglesey, North Wales.

Prince George and Lupo Matt Porteous/PA Wire

The newlyweds recently made their first public appearance following their summer break. They attended a special West End performance of the smash musical Hamilton to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale, which he set up alongside his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Lin Manuel Miranda REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

The couple, who previously saw the hit show during a night out around Valentine’s Day earlier this year, were guests of honor, alongside Hamiltoncreator and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. As well as seeing the show, the trio met the cast and crew on the stage of London’s Victoria Palace Theatre.

Upcoming events for Prince Harry and Meghan include the annual awards night on Sept. 4 for Prince Harry’s charity WellChild, which works on behalf of seriously ill children and their families and caretakers, and on September 6, the 100 Days to Peace gala, an evening of music marking the centenary of the end of World War I at Central Hall Westminster.