Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Establish Second ‘Base’ Outside of U.K.: ‘There’s a Shift’

Behind the scenes, Meghan Markle is still adjusting to the massive changes in her life since marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and welcoming son Archie in May.

Several insiders say the couple are eager to escape the intense tabloid scrutiny in the U.K. — maybe even by establishing a second “base” in the U.S., Canada or Africa.

“It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening.”

Meghan and Harry got real about the pressures of life in the royal spotlight in their recent ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. When asked how long she can manage the constant onslaught of attention, lack of privacy and ongoing tabloid rumors, Meghan said: “I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

In an effort to regroup, the royal couple are now planning to take six weeks of “much-needed family time” from mid-November through the end of the year, says an insider, noting that Meghan, 38, quietly worked throughout much of her maternity leave.

The young family will undoubtedly go to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles to spend time with her mom, Doria Ragland, with whom she’s very close.

“This would be Harry’s first Thanksgiving in the States,” adds the source. “It will be nice for them to be around people that love them and have him understand her traditions too.”

It’s also been rumored that the couple could spend some time in Canada, where Meghan lived before marrying Harry to film her TV show Suits.

The couple recently spent time together on a royal tour in South Africa, which is near the country of Lesotho where Harry, 35, established his Sentebale charity. The prince addressed rumors that they could be relocating to Africa in their candid documentary.

“I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment,” he said. “We just came from Cape Town, that would be an amazing place to base ourselves, of course, it would. But with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we’d be able to really make as much difference as we’d want to without the issues and the judgment of how we would be with those surroundings.”