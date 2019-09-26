Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Lean on Each Other During Challenging Times,’ Source Says

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their debut as a couple at the Toronto Invictus Games in Sept. 2017, they’ve been a force. The famously affectionate couple, who are often seen hand-in-hand, continue to provide each other with constant support as they navigate royal life together.

While this summer brought has brought much joy after the birth of their son, Archie, they’ve also been faced with difficulty. But when negative headlines pop up—as they did recently about the family’s private jet travels or staff turnover—Meghan and Harry pull even closer together.

“They definitely lean on each other during challenging times,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

This week, the couple have traveled back to a place that has long held special meaning for them: Africa. In 2016, after just two dates, Harry took Meghan to Botswana, where they “camped out with each other under the stars” and were “really by ourselves,” Harry has said.

Adds the source: “They are both excited about Africa.”

And that excitement was on display on Wednesday when they brought Archie on his first official royal outing to meet one of South Africa’s most well-known human rights activists, Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The proud parents laughed and smiled as baby Archie played in Meghan’s lap during the lively meeting.

“He constantly wants to stand,” Harry said as his son playfully stood up on the couch in Meghan’s arms.

Meghan added, “He’s an old soul!”

The royal mom revealed on another outing that “parenting” is a new strength that she and Harry are learning, and added that her husband is “the best dad,” while Harry responded, “No, she’s the best mom.” They even shared a kiss before parting as Harry took on a solo outing.

Earlier in the week, Meghan told a group of locals over tea: “Our plate is so full with a 5-month-old at the moment — so busy!”

But despite their busy lives as new parents, Meghan is also prioritizing her marriage to Harry. On Sept. 19 the couple traveled to Rome for a romantic getaway to celebrate their friend Misha Nonoo’s wedding, leaving their son home with his trusted nanny.

It’s this time together that gives Meghan strength to go out into the world and support their royal work.

“They are a unit,” the source adds. “She’s just focusing on what she and Harry are trying to accomplish and not be distracted.”